Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Standoff in Ivory Coast intensifies

Tensions are high in Ivory Coast after President Alassane Ouattara was re-elected for a disputed third term.

An opposition supporter protests after security forces blocked access to the house of the former president, Henri Konan Bedie, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast [Leo Correa/AP]
An opposition supporter protests after security forces blocked access to the house of the former president, Henri Konan Bedie, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast [Leo Correa/AP]
4 Nov 2020

Tensions are high in Ivory Coast after President Alassane Ouattara was re-elected on Tuesday, with more than 40 people killed in clashes since August when he first announced he would run for a disputed third term.

Two supporters of an Ivory Coast minister were killed in a clash near his home in the central town of Toumodi, a ruling party official said on Wednesday.

“Two young people from the minister’s entourage who wanted to help the minister’s brother were shot dead” on Tuesday night, Ouattara’s RHDP party spokesman Mamadou Toure said.

The clash happened near the home of Minister of Equipment and Road Maintenance Amede Koffi Kouakou in Toumodi, where four people were killed at the weekend when houses were set ablaze during clashes there.

The party official also said the convoy of Communication Minister Sidi Tiemoko Toure had come under fire in the centre of the country, but there were no casualties.

Meanwhile, security forces have surrounded the homes of opposition leaders after they rejected the election of Ouattara and promised to set up a rival “transitional government”.

Police have blocked access to the residences of Ouattara’s main adversaries, Henri Konan Bedie and Pascal Affi N’Guessan, after officials accused the opposition of plotting an act of sedition.

They say Ouattara’s third term breaches the country’s two-term presidential limit, but the Ivorian leader contends that a 2016 reform allowed him to run again by resetting term limits.

The crisis has stoked fears the West African state could slide into the kind of violence that killed 3,000 people a decade ago when then-President Laurent Gbagbo refused to accept defeat by Ouattara.

A policeman walks past a burning barricade during a protest after security forces blocked access to the house of the former president, Henri Konan Bedie, in Abidjan. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
A policeman walks past a burning barricade during a protest after security forces blocked access to the house of the former president, Henri Konan Bedie, in Abidjan. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Advertisement
People detained in a police truck in Abidjan. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
People detained in a police truck in Abidjan. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Houses and shops in Toumodi were set ablaze in clashes between ethnic communities who back rival political factions. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
Houses and shops in Toumodi were set ablaze in clashes between ethnic communities who back rival political factions. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
Damaged buildings on a street in Toumodi after clashes between supporters of rival political factions. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
Damaged buildings on a street in Toumodi after clashes between supporters of rival political factions. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
Tensions are high in Ivory Coast after Ouattara was re-elected for a disputed third term. [AFP]
Tensions are high in Ivory Coast after Ouattara was re-elected for a disputed third term. [AFP]
Two supporters of an Ivory Coast minister were killed in a clash near his home in Toumodi. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
Two supporters of an Ivory Coast minister were killed in a clash near his home in Toumodi. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
Advertisement
Women walk past vehicles damaged during clashes in Toumodi. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
Women walk past vehicles damaged during clashes in Toumodi. [Sia Kambou/AFP]
Police have blocked access to the homes of opposition leaders after they rejected the election results. [Legnan Koula/EPA]
Police have blocked access to the homes of opposition leaders after they rejected the election results. [Legnan Koula/EPA]
More from Gallery

In Pictures: Americans vote amid a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic

Caution tape closes off a voting stall to help keep distance between voters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during Election Day at the East End School in Portland, Maine, the United States. [Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo]

In Pictures: The deadly Vienna attack

Opera guests walk past policemen after leaving the state opera in the centre of Vienna following a shooting [Joe Klamar/AFP]

In Pictures: Displaced Syrians fear spread of COVID-19

Ghatwa al-Mohommad, 80, is pictured in her makeshift home in an overcrowded internally displaced people's camp in Qah near the Turkish border in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. Humanitarian workers fear a rise in coronavirus cases would be disastrous in northwest Syria, where almost 1.5 million people live in overcrowded camps or shelters, after escaping the fighting during Syria's nine-year civil war. [Ahmad al-Atrash/AFP]

In Pictures: Pandemic casts shadow over Mexico’s Day of the Dead

A portrait of Dr Jose Luis Linares who died from symptoms related to COVID-19, placed on a Day of the Dead altar made by his wife Rosario Martinez at their home in Mexico City. He is one of more than 1,700 Mexican health workers officially known to have died of COVID-19 who are being honoured with three days of national mourning coinciding with the Day of the Dead festival [Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo]
Most Read

Anxious wait for US election results continues: Live news

People enter a polling station as the doors open at Desert Breeze Community Center on Election Day in Las Vegas, Nevada [Ethan Miller/AFP]

Trump claims premature victory as vote count continues: Live news

[EPA]

Everything you need to know about US elections – in infographics

Projections of how state vote totals will turn out. Map represents the electoral votes of each state [Alia Chughtai/Al Jazeera]

Indian police arrest right-wing TV presenter in suicide case

Goswami is known for aggressively backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his nationalist policies during his nightly shows [File: Peter Hutchison/AFP]