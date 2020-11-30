In Pictures : Sikhs mark Guru Nanak’s 551st birth anniversary

Thousands of Sikhs from across the world on Monday celebrated the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru or leader.

The event, known as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab, is one of the most important festivals in the Sikh religion.

The occasion is celebrated every year on the full moon day in the month of Kartik, one of 12 in the Hindu calendar.

Sikh devotees in India, which has the largest Sikh population in the world, paid tribute at temples across India, including the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Devotees in India and Pakistan also travelled to the eastern city of Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, to commemorate the Nanak’s birth anniversary at the ornate, palatial structure of the Gurdwara (Temple) Janam Asthan.

Guru Nanak was born in Nankana Sahib in 1469.

Today, the predominantly Muslim town attracts Sikh pilgrims from around the globe.

Followers performed the religious rite of Akhand Path – the continuous recitation of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib.

The festival is also marked with a procession in which the Guru Granth Sahib is carried on a decorated float, known as a palki, accompanied by musicians and armed guards.