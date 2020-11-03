In Pictures: Fourth victim dies from injuries after Vienna attack

Austria’s top security official says four people have died – including one assailant – and fifteen people were wounded in a shooting in the heart of Vienna late on Monday.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told reporters on Tuesday two men and a woman have died from their injuries. A suspected attacker, who was carrying an assault rifle and a fake suicide vest, was also shot and killed by police.

Authorities were still trying to determine whether further attackers may be on the run, he said. People in Vienna have been urged to stay at home if possible on Tuesday.

Seven victims of the attack are in a critical, life-threatening condition, Austrian news agency APA reported, citing a Health Association spokeswoman.

A total of 17 victims are being treated at several hospitals, mainly for gunshot wounds and cuts, the spokeswoman said. The 10 patients with minor injuries are in shock, she added.

The shooting began shortly after 8pm local time (19:00 GMT) on Monday near Vienna’s main synagogue as many people were enjoying the last night of open restaurants and bars before the start of a coronavirus lockdown.