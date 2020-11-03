Live

In Pictures: Fourth victim dies from injuries after Vienna attack

Opera guests walk past policemen after leaving the state opera in the centre of Vienna following a shooting [Joe Klamar/AFP]
3 Nov 2020

Austria’s top security official says four people have died – including one assailant – and fifteen people were wounded in a shooting in the heart of Vienna late on Monday.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told reporters on Tuesday two men and a woman have died from their injuries. A suspected attacker, who was carrying an assault rifle and a fake suicide vest, was also shot and killed by police.

Authorities were still trying to determine whether further attackers may be on the run, he said. People in Vienna have been urged to stay at home if possible on Tuesday.

Seven victims of the attack are in a critical, life-threatening condition, Austrian news agency APA reported, citing a Health Association spokeswoman.

A total of 17 victims are being treated at several hospitals, mainly for gunshot wounds and cuts, the spokeswoman said. The 10 patients with minor injuries are in shock, she added.

The shooting began shortly after 8pm local time (19:00 GMT) on Monday near Vienna’s main synagogue as many people were enjoying the last night of open restaurants and bars before the start of a coronavirus lockdown.

Armed police arrive at the first district near the state opera in central Vienna following a shooting near a synagogue. [Joe Klamar/AFP] (AFP)
Women run away from the first district near the state opera, central Vienna. [Joe Klamar/AFP]
Police and firemen are deployed near Schwedenplatz square after exchanges of gunfire. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
Half empty glasses are seen in a cafe after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna. [Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]
Heavily armed police stand outside the Vienna State Opera following shots fired in the city centre. [Michael Gruber/Getty Images]
Crime scene investigators at work after multiple shootings in the first district of Vienna. [Christian Bruna/EPA]
People speak to a police officer after exchanges of gunfire. [Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters]
Many European leaders took to social media to express their shock at the shootings. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
A police officer walks as he holds a weapon after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3, 2020. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]
