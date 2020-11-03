In Pictures: Americans vote amid a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic

Millions of Americans are voting on Tuesday amid a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic to decide whether to re-elect Donald Trump, one of the most polarising presidents in United States history, or to send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House.

A record-breaking number of early votes, more than 100 million, have already been cast in an election that has the country on edge and is being closely watched around the world.

The 77-year-old Biden, who served for eight years as vice president to Barack Obama, leads Republican incumbent Trump in national polls and in many of the battleground states that will decide the race.

The first polls close in several eastern states at 7:00pm (00:00 GMT), but the winner may not be known on election night because of the huge number of mail-in ballots that need to be counted.