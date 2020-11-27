Live

In Pictures: Angry India farmers march against ‘pro-market’ laws

Tens of thousands of Indian farmers defy police barriers to march on the capital – they say new pro-market laws will hurt them.

A protester kicks away a tear gas canister fired by police to disperse farmers at a roadblock as they try to march to New Delhi [Money Sharma/AFP]
27 Nov 2020

Thousands of angry farmers have entered the capital, New Delhi after walking for hundreds of kilometres and battling their way through police blockades, tear gas and water cannon.

Police have now allowed protesters to gather in the city, after initially trying to hold off the crowds.
The farmers are rallying to demand the government scrap new laws which they say will damage their livelihoods and benefit corporations.

The government has dubbed the new laws “a watershed for agriculture” and will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere, including to big corporate buyers, instead of at government-regulated wholesale markets where farmers are assured of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) – the price at which the government buys farm produce.

Despite officials giving in, there are reports of more battles breaking out on the outskirts of the capital.

Police officers gather behind barbed wires to stop farmers from entering the national capital New Delhi at Singhu border on Friday. [Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters]
A police officer fires tear gas to stop farmers from marching near New Delhi. [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]
People move away from tear gas released by the police. [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]
Farmers protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border. [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]
Flames emerge after tear gas cannisters were released by the police at Singhu border. [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]
Farmers are seen amid tear gas fired by police to disperse and impede them from marching to India's capital. [AFP]
Policemen wield their batons against a farmer during a protest at Singhu border near New Delhi. [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]
A farmer reacts as he shouts slogans during a protest against new farm laws. [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]
Farmers demand the bills, passed by India’s parliament in September, be scrapped fearing the laws will leave them vulnerable to big corporates. [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]
