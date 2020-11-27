In Pictures: Angry India farmers march against ‘pro-market’ laws

Thousands of angry farmers have entered the capital, New Delhi after walking for hundreds of kilometres and battling their way through police blockades, tear gas and water cannon.

Police have now allowed protesters to gather in the city, after initially trying to hold off the crowds.

The farmers are rallying to demand the government scrap new laws which they say will damage their livelihoods and benefit corporations.

The government has dubbed the new laws “a watershed for agriculture” and will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere, including to big corporate buyers, instead of at government-regulated wholesale markets where farmers are assured of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) – the price at which the government buys farm produce.

Despite officials giving in, there are reports of more battles breaking out on the outskirts of the capital.