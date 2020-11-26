Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Grief and shock over Maradona’s death

Stunned fans across Argentina mourn the death of their hero, one of the best ever to play the game.

People gather to mourn Maradona's death outside the Diego Amrando Maradona stadium in Buenos Aires [Magali Druscovich/Reuters]
People gather to mourn Maradona's death outside the Diego Amrando Maradona stadium in Buenos Aires [Magali Druscovich/Reuters]
26 Nov 2020

Hundreds of people have begun filing in to see the coffin of Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires’s Casa Rosada after the football legend died at the age of 60.

At a slow pace, people on Thursday passed in front of the coffin that was draped with the Argentinian flag and his number 10 jersey.

Scuffles briefly broke out as crowds jostled as they queued to enter and police had to hold people back.

Maradona’s family and closest friends came at dawn before the start of the public wake.

Tens of thousands of people spent the night in a vigil in the Plaza de Mayo, singing songs in tribute to Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986.

Stunned fans gathered outside the humble home where he was born and raised in the Villa Fiorito neighbourhood.

Fans also went to the stadium of Argentinos Juniors, where he started as a professional footballer in 1976. They stood at the historic La Bombonera stadium of his beloved Boca Juniors.

More were at the headquarters of Gimnasia La Plata, the team he was coaching.

“I am touched. I can’t understand it, I can’t see the reality. Diego will never die, today is the birth of the Maradona myth,” said Dante Lopez, a physician who went to the Argentinos Juniors stadium, which carries the beloved player’s name.

Fans put candles and flowers along the wall around the field.

“Diego was Argentina in the world. He gave us joy and we will never be able to repay him for so much joy,” said Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who issued a decree for three days of national mourning and offered the presidential palace for the funeral.

Fans mourn at the entrance of the Boca Juniors stadium, known as La Bombomera, in Buenos Aires. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Fans mourn at the entrance of the Boca Juniors stadium, known as La Bombomera, in Buenos Aires. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
Advertisement
A boy touches a mural of Maradona outside the stadium of Argentinos Juniors football club. [Marcos Brindicci/AP Photo]
A boy touches a mural of Maradona outside the stadium of Argentinos Juniors football club. [Marcos Brindicci/AP Photo]
People gather to mourn the death of the football legend outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. [Martin Villar/Reuters]
People gather to mourn the death of the football legend outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. [Martin Villar/Reuters]
An Argentinian woman holds a copy of Maradona's biography. [Marcos Brindicci/AP Photo]
An Argentinian woman holds a copy of Maradona's biography. [Marcos Brindicci/AP Photo]
A neighbour points at a young Maradona in a photo where he is lining up with a local football team, in front of the house where he was born at the Villa Fiorito neighbourhood in Buenos Aires. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
A neighbour points at a young Maradona in a photo where he is lining up with a local football team, in front of the house where he was born at the Villa Fiorito neighbourhood in Buenos Aires. [Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo]
A man wearing a shirt with Maradona's face cries outside the stadium of the Argentinos Juniors football club, where he started as a professional footballer. [Marcos Brindicci/AP Photo]
A man wearing a shirt with Maradona's face cries outside the stadium of the Argentinos Juniors football club, where he started as a professional footballer. [Marcos Brindicci/AP Photo]
Advertisement
A Maradona fan cries as she gathers with other fans to pay homage on the day of his death at Argentinos Junior's Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in La Paternal neighbourhood. [Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP]
A Maradona fan cries as she gathers with other fans to pay homage on the day of his death at Argentinos Junior's Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in La Paternal neighbourhood. [Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP]
Football fans hold a vigil for Maradona outside the stadium of Argentinos Juniors football club. [Marcos Brindicci/AP Photo]
Football fans hold a vigil for Maradona outside the stadium of Argentinos Juniors football club. [Marcos Brindicci/AP Photo]
People gather to mourn the death of the football legend outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Buenos Aires.[Martin Villar/Reuters]
People gather to mourn the death of the football legend outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Buenos Aires.[Martin Villar/Reuters]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: China’s moon mission milestone

The Long March-5 rocket is transported to the launching area. [AFP]

In Pictures: Inside Humera, a town scarred by Ethiopia’s war

Children play next to the market in Humera. [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

In Pictures: Protesters clash with police in Guatemala

Demonstrators set part of the Congress building on fire during a protest demanding the resignation of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei [Orlando Estrada/AFP]

In Pictures: Deadly Uganda protests over Bobi Wine’s arrest

Wine being led into a vehicle by riot police in Luuka district, eastern Uganda. [Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]
Most Read

UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim states

The UAE temporarily stopped issuing new visas to Afghans, Pakistanis and citizens of several other countries over security concerns [Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]

Who is Malawi’s self-proclaimed ‘prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri?

Shepherd Bushiri faces several criminal allegations [File: Wikus De Wet/AFP]

Ethiopia to begin ‘final phase’ of Tigray offensive: PM Abiy

Abiy's government set a 72-hour ultimatum on Sunday for the TPLF to lay down its arms or face an assault on Mekelle [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul’s trial moved to terror court

Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul is seen in this undated handout picture [File: Marieke Wijntjes/Handout/Reuters]