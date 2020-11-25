In Pictures: Diego Armando Maradona

Diego Armando Maradona, who was one of history’s best football players and who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, has died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60.

With an illustrious club career at Italian side Napoli and Spanish giants Barcelona, among others, Maradona captivated fans worldwide over a two-decade period.

Although his reputation was tarnished by his addictions, he remained idolised in Argentina as the “Pibe de Oro” or “Golden Boy” and by football fans globally.

The number 10 that he wore on his jersey became synonymous with him, as it also had with Pele, the Brazilian great with whom Maradona was regularly paired as the most skilled of all time.