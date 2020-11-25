Live

In Pictures: Diego Armando Maradona

The Argentinian football legend was idolised in his home country and by fans worldwide.

Maradona coaching Argentina's national team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. [Oliver Weiken/EPA]
25 Nov 2020

Diego Armando Maradona, who was one of history’s best football players and who led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title, has died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60.

With an illustrious club career at Italian side Napoli and Spanish giants Barcelona, among others, Maradona captivated fans worldwide over a two-decade period.

Although his reputation was tarnished by his addictions, he remained idolised in Argentina as the “Pibe de Oro” or “Golden Boy” and by football fans globally.

The number 10 that he wore on his jersey became synonymous with him, as it also had with Pele, the Brazilian great with whom Maradona was regularly paired as the most skilled of all time.

Argentina players line up before the FIFA World Cup final on June 29, 1986 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. [David Cannon/Getty Images]
Led by Maradona, Argentina beat West Germany 3-2 to capture the trophy. [Carlo Fumagalli/AP Photo]
The notorious 'Hand of God' goal scored by Maradona’s in Argentina's quarter-final match against England during the 1986 World Cup. [Bongarts/Getty Images]
Maradona celebrates after Napoli clinches its first Italian major league title on May 10, 1987. [Meazza Sambucetti/AP Photo]
Maradona and Brazilian football legend Pele at a reception on May 14, 1995 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. [Guillermo Copolla/Reuters]
Maradona cheers from the stands during the Argentina versus the Netherlands match at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. [Action Images/John Sibley via Reuters]
Late Cuban President Fidel Castro pictured with Maradona, his wife Claudia Villafane and their two children. [Reuters]
Maradona, playing for Argentinian side Boca Juniors, returns to action after serving a 15-month suspension due to drug use. Maradona's comeback on October 7, 1995 was witnessed by 70,000 screaming fans at the 'Bombonera' stadium in Buenos Aires. [Reuters]
Argentinian football star Alfredo di Stefano congratulates Maradona after he received the special Golden Ball award for his lifetime achievements in Paris on January 3, 1995. [Remy de la Mauviniere/AP Photo]
Maradona and late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a rally against the IV Summit of the Americas, in Mar del Plata, Argentina on November 4, 2005. [AFP]
Maradona meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican on September 4, 2014. [Handout via EPA]
Maradona during his first training session as coach of Mexican football club Dorados on September 10, 2018. [Pedro Pardo/AFP]
