Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: China’s moon mission milestone

The latest trip to the moon is another milestone in the Asian powerhouse’s slow but steady ascent to the stars.

The Long March-5 rocket is transported to the launching area. [AFP]
The Long March-5 rocket is transported to the launching area. [AFP]
24 Nov 2020

China launched an ambitious mission on Tuesday to bring back rocks and debris from the moon’s surface for the first time in more than 40 years – an undertaking that could boost human understanding of the moon and solar system.

The Long March-5, China’s largest carrier rocket, blasted off at 4:30am Beijing time (20:30 GMT on Monday) in a launch from Wenchang Space Launch Center on the southern Chinese island of Hainan carrying the Chang’e-5 spacecraft.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) called the launch a success and said in a statement the rocket flew for nearly 37 minutes before sending the spacecraft on its intended trajectory.

The Chang’e-5 mission, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, will seek to collect lunar material to help scientists understand more about the moon’s origins and formation. The mission will test China’s ability to remotely acquire samples from space, ahead of more complex missions.

If the mission is completed as planned, it would make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples, joining the United States and the Soviet Union.

A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan province. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan province. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Workers gather near a building at the Wenchang Space Launch Site. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
Workers gather near a building at the Wenchang Space Launch Site. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
China's mission aims to bring back material from the moon's surface for the first time in more than 40 years [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
China's mission aims to bring back material from the moon's surface for the first time in more than 40 years [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
The mission is among China’s boldest since it first put a man in space in 2003, becoming only the third nation to do so after the US and Russia. [AFP]
The mission is among China’s boldest since it first put a man in space in 2003, becoming only the third nation to do so after the US and Russia. [AFP]
Flames and exhaust trail behind the Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission after lift off. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
Flames and exhaust trail behind the Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission after lift off. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
Workers ride motorbikes near a flag with the logo of the Communist Party of China at the Wenchang Space Launch Site. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
Workers ride motorbikes near a flag with the logo of the Communist Party of China at the Wenchang Space Launch Site. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]
Advertisement
China launched a mission to the moon with an unmanned spacecraft on Tuesday to bring back lunar rocks. [EPA]
China launched a mission to the moon with an unmanned spacecraft on Tuesday to bring back lunar rocks. [EPA]
Pei Zhaoyu, spokesperson for Chang'e-5 Mission, attends a meeting with media before the launch. [Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
Pei Zhaoyu, spokesperson for Chang'e-5 Mission, attends a meeting with media before the launch. [Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
Men in China Space uniforms are seen before the launch of the Long March-5 Y5 rocket. [Tingshu Wang/Reuters]
Men in China Space uniforms are seen before the launch of the Long March-5 Y5 rocket. [Tingshu Wang/Reuters]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Inside Humera, a town scarred by Ethiopia’s war

Children play next to the market in Humera. [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

In Pictures: Protesters clash with police in Guatemala

Demonstrators set part of the Congress building on fire during a protest demanding the resignation of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei [Orlando Estrada/AFP]

In Pictures: Deadly Uganda protests over Bobi Wine’s arrest

Wine being led into a vehicle by riot police in Luuka district, eastern Uganda. [Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]

In Pictures: Iota weakens, but flooding and death toll rise

Children sit under the debris of a house destroyed by Hurricane Iota in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. [Oswaldo Rivas/Reuters]
Most Read

Tigray force: Ethiopia mechanised division ‘completely destroyed’

A damaged tank is abandoned on a road near Humera, Ethiopia, on Sunday [Eduardo Soteras/AFP] (AFP)

Trump agrees transition to Biden administration can begin

President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the US election more than two weeks ago [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

In India, a vocal Muslim party expands its base

Owaisi, a four-time MP, has emerged as a face of Muslim politics (File: Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo]

Qatar identifies parents of baby girl abandoned in airport toilet

An investigation was launched after a newborn infant was found in a trash bin in Doha's airport on October 2 [File: Deepa Babington/Reuters]