In Pictures: Deadly Uganda protests over Bobi Wine’s arrest

Three dead and dozens injured in protests that erupted after police arrest pop star and presidential candidate.

Wine being led into a vehicle by riot police in Luuka district, eastern Uganda. [Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]
19 Nov 2020

Three people have died and dozens have been injured, including gunshot wounds, in protests that erupted after police arrested Ugandan presidential candidate and pop star Bobi Wine, Ugandan police and the Red Cross said.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has emerged as the strongest challenger against President Yoweri Museveni, 76, in the presidential election due on January 14.

Police said in a statement they arrested Wine on Wednesday while he was campaigning in the country’s east for violating anti-coronavirus measures.

They accused him of involvement “in the massive mobilisation of unauthorised assemblies and processions amidst the threat of COVID-19 in Uganda”.

After news of Wine’s detention broke across the country, violent protests immediately erupted in the capital Kampala and several other major towns.

In many parts of Kampala, young people lit fires and erected barricades on roads, trying to block traffic and demanding the release of Wine, as police and military personnel fired tear gas and live bullets to disperse them.

Since expressing his intention to replace Museveni, Wine has won a large following, especially among young people in the East African country.

Ugandan riot police detain a supporter of the presidential candidate, Bobi Wine. [Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]
Ugandan musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, centre, also known as Bobi Wine, holds an umbrella as he is introduced to supporters during his presidential rally before he got arrested in Luuka. [AFP]
Supporters of Wine take cover from tear gas as police officers arrest him during his presidential rally. [AFP]
Pedestrians walk past with their hands in the air during clashes between security forces and protesters supporting Wine, in downtown Kampala. [AP Photo]
Ugandan riot policemen detain a Wine supporter. [Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]
Protesters supporting Bobi Wine, seen on placard, gather around the body of a man who they said was shot and killed by police but which could not be immediately verified, in Kampala. [AP Photo]
Ugandan police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at large crowds of protesters supporting popular presidential candidate Bobi Wine. [Badru Katumba/AFP]
A police water canon truck clears the remains of burning makeshift roadblocks set by protesters supporting Wine, in Kampala. [AP Photo]
Ugandan riot police stand in a formation after detaining Bobi Wine, in Luuka district, eastern Uganda. [Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]
