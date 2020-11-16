Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Schools shut and pregnancies rise in COVID-hit Kenya

With Kenyan schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the rate of adolescent pregnancies is on the rise.

Jackline Bosibori, who is nine months pregnant, sits outside her home. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Jackline Bosibori, who is nine months pregnant, sits outside her home. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
16 Nov 2020

Jackline Bosibori wept when she found out she was pregnant. The 17-year-old’s mother, who is raising six children alone, collapsed in their one-room home. They had been repeatedly threatened with eviction and couldn’t afford another mouth to feed.

“If I was in school, this could have not happened,” said Bosibori, who wants to become a lawyer.

With schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and her mother out selling vegetables on the roadside, Bosibori got involved with a man in his 20s. When she told him she was pregnant, he stopped answering her calls.

During her pregnancy, she helped with chores like washing laundry in puddles in Kibera shanty town – a poor suburb of the Kenyan capital Nairobi where people live in tin-roofed homes crammed together and criss-crossed by railway lines.

In a nearby marketplace, she bought second-hand clothes for the baby.

Global lockdowns could lead to rising rates of adolescent pregnancy, nongovernmental organisations working on reproductive health have warned.

In the far northern town of Lodwar, teenage pregnancies among clients of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) aid group nearly tripled to 625 in June through August of this year, compared with 226 in the same period a year earlier, IRC data show.

In the nearby refugee camp of Kakuma, adolescent pregnancies among clients jumped to 51 in the March through August 2020 period, compared with 15 in the same period in 2019.

At the clinic that Bosibori attended for antenatal visits, often with one of her classmates who also became pregnant around the same time as her, the number of expectant girls has been climbing.

“Since COVID-19 started, we are having more,” said nurse Joy Ambiyo.

And more pregnant girls may be skipping doctors’ visits altogether.

“We know that young girls who get pregnant do not access healthcare services like adult females because of the judgement,” said Ademola Olajide, the United Nations Population Fund representative in Kenya.

That makes them more vulnerable to health complications and unsafe abortions, he added.

Globally, pregnancy and childbirth are the leading causes of death for girls ages 15 to 19, according to the World Health Organization.

Bosibori had some complications of her own. Her doctors recommended a Caesarean section, but she and her mother Ann were apprehensive and sought approval from a traditional healer.

With the healer’s blessing, Bosibori had the procedure and delivered a healthy 3.3kg baby girl.

“I am happy the baby is here; the anxiety is now over,” said Bosibori as she held her newborn child on the family’s only bed, flanked by dusty old speakers that act as bedside tables.

Until January, when Kenya’s schools are set to fully reopen, Bosibori will be caring for the baby full time, squeezing in schoolwork when she can.

After that, Ann, who had Bosibori when she was 18, said she’ll find a way to care for her grandchild.

“The girl has to go back to school.”

Jackline Bosibori washes laundry at a water puddle in Kibera. "I have to carry my clothes here to do my washing; it is tiring but there is nothing I can do," she said. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Jackline Bosibori washes laundry at a water puddle in Kibera. "I have to carry my clothes here to do my washing; it is tiring but there is nothing I can do," she said. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Advertisement
Jackline shops for secondhand baby clothes at the Toi market in Kibera, noting, "I can't believe I am actually buying this for a baby inside me." [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Jackline shops for secondhand baby clothes at the Toi market in Kibera, noting, "I can't believe I am actually buying this for a baby inside me." [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
"I don't want to get married at this stage; I am still very young and have dreams to fulfil," said Jackline while waiting for customers at a makeshift grocery store outside her home. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
"I don't want to get married at this stage; I am still very young and have dreams to fulfil," said Jackline while waiting for customers at a makeshift grocery store outside her home. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Jackline with her mother Ann Kemunto outside their home in Lindi village in Kibera. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Jackline with her mother Ann Kemunto outside their home in Lindi village in Kibera. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Jackline helps her younger sister Angela Moraa, 12, with schoolwork. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Jackline helps her younger sister Angela Moraa, 12, with schoolwork. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Jackline waits to be seen by a doctor at the Shofco health centre in Kibera. "Here I don't pay anything," she said. "Everything is done free of charge. I just need to show up." [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Jackline waits to be seen by a doctor at the Shofco health centre in Kibera. "Here I don't pay anything," she said. "Everything is done free of charge. I just need to show up." [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Advertisement
Jackline walks through the corridors of Kenyatta National Hospital after giving birth in Nairobi. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Jackline walks through the corridors of Kenyatta National Hospital after giving birth in Nairobi. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Jackline holds her newborn daughter inside their home in Lindi, Kibera. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Jackline holds her newborn daughter inside their home in Lindi, Kibera. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Jackline's mother sits with a friend as they spend time with her newborn granddaughter. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
Jackline's mother sits with a friend as they spend time with her newborn granddaughter. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
A commuter train rides through shanty structures in Kibera. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
A commuter train rides through shanty structures in Kibera. [Monicah Mwangi/Reuters]
More from Gallery

Blast off: SpaceX heads to the International Space Station

A SpaceX mission of a Falcon 9 rocket carrries satellites aboard Starlink 12. [Michael Tracy/Al Jazeera]

In Pictures: Ethiopians flee war across a river into Sudan

Ethiopians fleeing intense fighting in their homeland of Tigray, gather in the neighbouring Sudanese Village 8, east of the town of Gadarif. [Ebrahim Hamid/AFP]

In Pictures: Deadly Typhoon Vamco lashes Philippines

Residents on the roof of a house following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

In Pictures: Bolivia’s Morales back from year in exile

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales waves during a rally with supporters in Chimore, Bolivia, November 11, 2020, from where he flew into exile one year ago. Morales, the nation's first Indigenous president, returned to Bolivia on Monday and led a caravan to this coca-growing region of Cochabamba province where he began his political career, following an election that returned his party to power. [Juan Karita/AP Photo]
Most Read

How 1MDB fugitive Jho Low tried to bargain for his freedom

Jho Low has been on the run for almost five years and is believed to be living in Macau [File: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Times]

Will a Biden-Harris administration confront Modi on human rights?

Despite the Modi government’s perceived preference for Trump in the elections, analysts say the two countries will work closely and strengthen their ties [File: Niharika Kulkarni /Reuters]

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5 percent effective

Moderna said on Monday its COVID-19 shot provides strong protection against the coronavirus that is surging in the US and around the world [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

Obama: Trump’s ‘petulance’ over Biden win is ‘hurting’ the US

Barack Obama's comments are part of a promotional tour for his new book, A Promised Land [Marco Bello/Reuters]