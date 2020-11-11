Live

In Pictures: Fault Lines’s journey covering the US elections

From passionate Trump supporters to vocal critics, a view of the campaigns and people who ultimately decided the vote.

Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on September 24, 2020 [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]
By 
Jeremy Young
Josh Rushing
11 Nov 2020

Al Jazeera’s documentary show Fault Lines was born out of the 2008 election between John McCain and Barack Obama. Since then, we have covered every major election in the United States, often focusing on voices that have been ignored in the political discourse. In 2020, we covered the democratic primaries in South Carolina and Michigan as well as the presidential contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. In 2008, Obama received the most votes ever for a presidential candidate. This year, Biden and Trump both beat that mark.

It was a strange political season in the US – from a pandemic the likes we have not seen in 100 years, to the discovery of a missing laptop, to a right-wing militia plot to kidnap a sitting governor. Here are some of our photographs covering both the campaigns and the people who ultimately decided this election.

A protester demonstrates in support of Black Lives Matter outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, as late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose, on September 24, 2020 [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]
The Ashley B sails across the Rappahannock River in Urbanna, Virginia as part of a Trump Flotilla, on September 26, 2020 [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]
Donald Trump fans cheer at a boat parade on the Rappahannock River on September 26, 2020 [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]
A Donald Trump supporter wears a mask of the president's face on the Rappahannock River on September 26, 2020 [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]
Senior Correspondent Josh Rushing sits in front of candidate posters at an early voting site in Fairfax, Virginia on September 24, 2020 [Jeremy Young/Al Jazeera]
A man takes a selfie in front of a sign that mocks President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, on September 28, 2020 in Washington, DC [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]
Reverend William Barber, a pastor and political activist, stands in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on September 29, 2020 [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]
A Trump supporter drives by Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020 [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]
People play basketball in front of the Robert E Lee Memorial in Richmond, Virginia. The site has become a protest hub for the Black Lives Matter movement [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]
Ahead of the election, authorities put up a fence around the perimeter of the White House in Washington, DC. It soon became a space for people to share messages critical of the president [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]
A fence put up around the White House is seen plastered with messages addressed to Trump, on November 10, 2020 [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]
Reporters and revellers gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza across from the White House, on November 10, 2020 [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]
President Trump rides past supporters and reporters outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020 [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]
A Joe Biden supporter expresses herself outside an early voting site in Fairfax, Virginia on September 24, 2020 [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]
Fans of Donald Trump gather outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4, 2020 [Josh Rushing/Al Jazeera]
