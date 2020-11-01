Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Typhoon Goni slams the Philippines

Four killed and as many as 31 million people affected as storm batters the Philippines.

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard carry a child as they evacuate people in Camarines Sur province, eastern Philippines. [Philippine Coast Guard/AP Photo]
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard carry a child as they evacuate people in Camarines Sur province, eastern Philippines. [Philippine Coast Guard/AP Photo]
1 Nov 2020

A super typhoon weakened after barrelling through the southern part of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon on Sunday, with officials reporting at least four deaths, power outages, infrastructure damage and flash floods.

Goni is among the strongest typhoons to hit the Philippines since Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people in 2013.

Tropical storm-wind alerts were lowered but the weather agency warned Goni still posed a threat while traversing provinces south of the capital, Manila.

Goni made landfall in two places in the Bicol region where four deaths were reported, said provincial Governor Al Francis Bichara, including one person hit by a tree and a five-year-old who was swept away after a river overflowed.

Video footage by news channels and on social media showed rivers overflowing and some dikes destroyed, submerging villages in Bicol.

Bichara also received reports of volcanic mudflows, as well as electricity supply and communication service outages.

Between 19 million and 31 million people could be affected by the typhoon, including those in danger zones and in metropolitan Manila, the disaster management agency said.

Government workers clear a toppled tree in the typhoon-hit town of Tigaon, Camarines Sur, Philippines. [Francis R Malasig/EPA]
Government workers clear a toppled tree in the typhoon-hit town of Tigaon, Camarines Sur, Philippines. [Francis R Malasig/EPA]
Advertisement
Residents carry their belongings to a waiting rescue vehicle during an evacuation of informal settlers living along coastal areas in Manila. [Ted Aljibe/AFP] (AFP)
Residents carry their belongings to a waiting rescue vehicle during an evacuation of informal settlers living along coastal areas in Manila. [Ted Aljibe/AFP] (AFP)
Residents register at a temporary shelter during an evacuation of informal settlers living along coastal areas in Manila. [Ted Aljibe/AFP] (AFP)
Residents register at a temporary shelter during an evacuation of informal settlers living along coastal areas in Manila. [Ted Aljibe/AFP] (AFP)
Villagers collect belongings in a damaged home in the typhoon-hit town of Tigaon. [Francis R Malasig/EPA]
Villagers collect belongings in a damaged home in the typhoon-hit town of Tigaon. [Francis R Malasig/EPA]
A rescuer carries a sick child as they evacuate residents of a coastal community in Manila. [Aaron Favila/AP Photo]
A rescuer carries a sick child as they evacuate residents of a coastal community in Manila. [Aaron Favila/AP Photo]
Workers clear a toppled electric post in the typhoon-hit town of Tigaon. [Francis R Malasig/EPA] (EPA)
Workers clear a toppled electric post in the typhoon-hit town of Tigaon. [Francis R Malasig/EPA] (EPA)
Advertisement
Rescue workers help an evacuee onto a waiting vehicle during an evacuation of informal settlers living along coastal areas in Manila. [Ted Aljibe/AFP]
Rescue workers help an evacuee onto a waiting vehicle during an evacuation of informal settlers living along coastal areas in Manila. [Ted Aljibe/AFP]
Strong waves batter the coast of Sorsogon province, central Philippines. [AP Photo]
Strong waves batter the coast of Sorsogon province, central Philippines. [AP Photo]
A resident carries her baby as they evacuate as rains from the typhoon start to pour in Manila. [Aaron Favila/AP Photo]
A resident carries her baby as they evacuate as rains from the typhoon start to pour in Manila. [Aaron Favila/AP Photo]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Ferocious Typhoon Molave smashes through Vietnam

Strong winds batter coconut trees in central Vietnam's Quang Ngai province as Typhoon Molave makes landfall. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]

In Pictures: Civilians killed in attack near Nagorno-Karabakh

Smoke rises from a burning car after attacks on the town of Barda, Azerbaijan. [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu]

In Pictures: Knife attack at church in Nice

Security forces guard the area after the reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice. [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]

In Pictures: Tension grips Philadelphia for second night

Demonstrators holding placards during a protest near the location where Walter Wallace Jr was killed by two police officers in Philadelphia. [Mark Makela/Getty Images/AFP]
Most Read

Quebec stabbings leave at least 2 dead, 5 injured

A police truck is parked near the National Assembly of Quebec, in Quebec City, after two people were killed and five wounded by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing [Jordan Proust/AFP]

Macron says he understands Muslims’ shock over Prophet cartoons

Macron: 'More than 80 percent of the victims of terrorism are Muslims, and this is a problem for all of us' [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]

Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference where he is expected to announce new restrictions [Alberto Pezzali via Reuters]

Canada aims to bring in over 1.2 million immigrants over 3 years

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has made immigration a key pillar of its plan to boost the economy [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]