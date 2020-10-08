Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Indonesians rally against ‘omnibus’ jobs law

Thousands protest braving tear gas against new law that trade unions say undermines labour rights and weakens environmental protections.

A Molotov cocktail explodes near riot police officers as they clash with protesters in Bandung, West Java. [Kusumadireza/AP Photo]
A Molotov cocktail explodes near riot police officers as they clash with protesters in Bandung, West Java. [Kusumadireza/AP Photo]
8 Oct 2020

Nationwide protests and labour strikes against a polarising new jobs law in Indonesia continued across the country for a third straight day on Thursday.

The “omnibus” jobs-creation bill, passed into law on Monday, has seen thousands of people in Southeast Asia’s largest economy take to the streets in protest against legislation they say undermines labour rights and weakens environmental protections.

In the past two days, nearly 600 people have been detained, and two students seriously injured, while police have used tear gas and water cannon to disperse demonstrators.

On Thursday morning, crowds gathered across major cities on the most populous Java island, including Jakarta and Bandung, according to local media and video footage shared by Kahar S Cahyono, a spokesman from the Confederation of Indonesian Workers’ Union (KSPI).

“We ask that the law be repealed immediately,” said Maulana Syarif, 45, who has worked at Astra Honda motors for 25 years, and joined the protests in Jakarta to fight for the rights of future generations.

“This is our struggle for our children and grandchildren and our future generations…If it’s like this (with the new law) our wellbeing will decrease, and we will lack certainty in jobs.”

In conjunction with 32 other trade unions, Said Iqbal, KSPI president, said its strike would continue for a third and final day on Thursday.

The government of President Joko Widodo has championed the flagship legislation as key to boosting Indonesia’s ailing economy by streamlining regulations, cutting red tape and attracting more foreign direct investment.

Met with cautious optimism by some financial analysts, the bill has sparked a significant outcry, with labour unions, students and academics criticising it for a perceived lack of consultation, expedited passage, and problematic clauses they say will harm workers and the environment.

Students shout slogans during protests in Tangerang in the Indonesian province of Banten. [Mast Irham/EPA]
Students shout slogans during protests in Tangerang in the Indonesian province of Banten. [Mast Irham/EPA]
Advertisement
Police in riot gear block protesters from advancing towards the Presidential Palace during a rally in Jakarta. [Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo]
Police in riot gear block protesters from advancing towards the Presidential Palace during a rally in Jakarta. [Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo]
Nationwide protests and labour strikes against a polarising new jobs law continued across the country for a third straight day on Thursday. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Nationwide protests and labour strikes against a polarising new jobs law continued across the country for a third straight day on Thursday. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Police officers fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Bandung, West Java. [Kusumadireza/AP Photo]
Police officers fire tear gas during clashes with protesters in Bandung, West Java. [Kusumadireza/AP Photo]
Police officers disperse student protesters in Cikarang, West Java. [AP Photo/Septian]
Police officers disperse student protesters in Cikarang, West Java. [AP Photo/Septian]
Two students have been seriously injured in the past two days of protests. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Two students have been seriously injured in the past two days of protests. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Protesters say the “omnibus” jobs creation bill, passed into law on Monday, undermines labour rights and weakens environmental protections. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Protesters say the “omnibus” jobs creation bill, passed into law on Monday, undermines labour rights and weakens environmental protections. [Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
The government has championed the flagship legislation as key to boosting Indonesia’s ailing economy. [Fauzan/Antara Foto via Reuters]
The government has championed the flagship legislation as key to boosting Indonesia’s ailing economy. [Fauzan/Antara Foto via Reuters]
The bill has sparked a significant outcry, with labour unions, students and academics criticising it. [Fajrin Raharjo/AFP]
The bill has sparked a significant outcry, with labour unions, students and academics criticising it. [Fajrin Raharjo/AFP]
Plain-clothes police detain a protester in Tangerang. [Fajrin Raharjo/AFP]
Plain-clothes police detain a protester in Tangerang. [Fajrin Raharjo/AFP]
Nearly 600 people have been detained during the protests. [Bay Ismoyo/AFP]
Nearly 600 people have been detained during the protests. [Bay Ismoyo/AFP]
A student holds a sign reading "the motherland is on stand-up comedy" during protests in Tangerang. [Fajrin Raharjo/AFP]
A student holds a sign reading "the motherland is on stand-up comedy" during protests in Tangerang. [Fajrin Raharjo/AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: The day Golden Dawn was convicted

The judgement came amid a background of clashes between police and demonstrators who gathered following a call from the anti-fascist movement, trade unions and parties on the left, on the sidelines of a large protest of some 15,000 people. [Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP]

In Pictures: Navajo Nation’s water-scarce life

Maybelle Sloan, 59, and her husband, Leonard Sloan, 64, both from Navajo Nation, give water to their cattle, in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation in Gap, Arizona. [Stephanie Keith/Reuters]

In Pictures: Indian man cremates COVID-19 victims despite stigma

Smoke envelops Ramananda Sarkar, 43, as he cremates bodies of COVID-19 victims in Assam state. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Ethiopia’s Oromo hold Irreecha festival

Women, wearing traditional clothing, sing and march during the celebration of Irreechaa, the Oromo people thanksgiving holiday, in Addis Ababa. [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]
Most Read

‘Tough and pointed’: Analysts say Harris got the better of Pence

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, debated the Trump administration's four-year record on October 7, 2020 [Morry Gash/AP Photo]

US warns China against Taiwan attack, stresses US ‘ambiguity’

An anti-submarine missile blasts off from a frigate during a military drill near Hualien in Taiwan in May 2019 [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]

Donald Trump declares experimental coronavirus drugs ‘cures’

Trump says catching COVID-19 was 'a blessing from God' [Twitter]

5 takeaways from the Pence-Harris US vice-presidential debate

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence squared off in a wide-ranging contentious contest [AFP]