In Pictures: Ferocious Typhoon Molave smashes through Vietnam

High-speed wind and rain set off landslides, blew away roofs and knocked out power in a region of 1.7 million residents.

Strong winds batter coconut trees in central Vietnam's Quang Ngai province as Typhoon Molave makes landfall. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
29 Oct 2020

Typhoon Molave set off landslides that killed at least 19 people and left 45 missing in central Vietnam, where ferocious wind and rain blew away roofs and knocked out power in a region of 1.7 million residents, state media said on Thursday.

The casualties from the landslides bring the overall death toll from the storm to at least 35, including 12 fishermen whose boats sank on Wednesday as the typhoon approached with winds of up to 150km per hour (93mph). Vietnamese officials say it is the worst typhoon to hit the country in 20 years.

At least 59 people remain missing in the landslides and at sea. The casualties may rise with many regions still unable to report details of the devastation amid the stormy weather.

At the site of one landslide that buried a village of 53 people, rescue workers pulled 33 survivors from the mud, the Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

“The whole village was flattened,” Ho Thi Ha, who lost her father in the landslide, told Tuoi Tre. “There’s nothing left.”

People remove a fallen tree from a street in Da Nang, in the aftermath of Typhoon Molave. [EPA]
A couple clear the debris outside their house in central Vietnam's Quang Ngai province. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
The typhoon came on the back of weeks of severe flooding and landslides that have claimed 130 lives and damaged or destroyed more than 310,000 homes. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
A man clears the debris from inside his typhoon-ravaged house. Typhoon Molave was Vietnam's fourth storm in October. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
People wait for transport to return to their homes from makeshift shelters in central Vietnam's Quang Ngai province. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
Typhoon Molave forced authorities to relocate about 375,000 people to safety, cancel hundreds of flights and close schools and beaches. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
A woman with a child turns around her scooter after a landslide blocked a road following heavy rains brought by Typhoon Molave. [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]
A bulldozer clears out the road damaged by landslide to access a village swamped by another landslide in Quang Nam province. [Van Lanh/VNA via AP]
Submerged houses after Typhoon Molave made landfall, in Hoi An, Quang Nam province. [EPA]
