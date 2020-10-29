In Pictures: Knife attack at church in Nice

A man wielding a knife outside a church in the southern French city of Nice killed at least two people, including one whose throat was slit, and injured several others before police apprehended him, officials said Thursday.

The suspected assailant was detained shortly afterwards the attack by security forces, a police source said.

“The situation is now under control,” police spokeswoman Florence Gavello said.

Nice mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter, “I can confirm everything lets us think this was a terror attack in the Notre-Dame Basilica,” in central Nice.