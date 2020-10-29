Live

In Pictures: Knife attack at church in Nice

Three people were killed and several others injured by a knife wielding man at a church in southern French city of Nice.

Security forces guard the area after the reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice. [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]
Security forces guard the area after the reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice. [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]
29 Oct 2020

A man wielding a knife outside a church in the southern French city of Nice killed at least two people, including one whose throat was slit, and injured several others before police apprehended him, officials said Thursday.

The suspected assailant was detained shortly afterwards the attack by security forces, a police source said.

“The situation is now under control,” police spokeswoman Florence Gavello said.

Nice mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter, “I can confirm everything lets us think this was a terror attack in the Notre-Dame Basilica,” in central Nice.

A woman kneels by a police car as she cries in the streets after the knife attack. [Valery Hache/AFP]
A woman kneels by a police car as she cries in the streets after the knife attack. [Valery Hache/AFP]
A policeman pushes bystanders back off the street close to the scene of the attack. [Valery Hache/AFP]
A policeman pushes bystanders back off the street close to the scene of the attack. [Valery Hache/AFP]
A security officer secures the area after the reported knife attack. [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]
A security officer secures the area after the reported knife attack. [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]
French forensics officers arrive at the site of the attack. [Valery Hache/AFP]
French forensics officers arrive at the site of the attack. [Valery Hache/AFP]
France has been on high alert for terror attacks. [Valery Hache/AFP]
France has been on high alert for terror attacks. [Valery Hache/AFP]
French members of the elite tactical police unit RAID enter to search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice after the knife attack. [Valery Hache/AFP]
French members of the elite tactical police unit RAID enter to search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice after the knife attack. [Valery Hache/AFP]
