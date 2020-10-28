Live

In Pictures: Wildfires continue to rage across US’s California

Thousands of people evacuate as wildfires fanned by strong hot and dry winds scorch Southern California.

A firefighter works at containing the Blue Ridge fire as it spreads in the hills near homes in Chino Hills, California. [Etienne Laurent/EPA]
28 Oct 2020

Firefighters in Southern California reported little headway on Tuesday against two explosive, wind-whipped wildfires that forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of US residents.

Howling Santa Ana winds, blowing hot, dry air from the desert, had put much of the fire-ravaged state under red-flag warnings and helped quickly spread two blazes in Orange County that erupted on Monday.

More than 750 firefighters using 14 helicopters managed to contain only 5 percent of the Silverado fire, which grew overnight to 11,200 acres (4,500 hectares) from 7,200 acres (2,900 hectares) late on Monday, the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) said.

Two firefighters were critically injured fighting the blaze, with second- and third-degree burns over much of their bodies, the OCFA said.

The fire in the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains south of Los Angeles prompted officials to order more than 90,000 residents to leave their homes on Monday in and around the city of Irvine, officials said.

The other Orange County blaze, the Blue Ridge fire, which broke out later near Yorba Linda, also spread quickly overnight, charring 15,200 acres (6,150 hectares) by Tuesday morning, OCFA said.

Wildfires this year have ravaged California, scorching more than 6,400 square miles (16,500 square km) – equivalent to the landmass of the state of Hawaii – since the start of the year, with 31 lives lost and thousands of homes destroyed.

A tree burns as firefighters work at controlling the spread of the Blue Ridge fire by lighting backfires near homes in Butterfield Ranch, Orange County. [Etienne Laurent/EPA]
Herman Termeer, 54, stands on the roof of his home as a fire burns in Chino Hills. [Jae C. Hong/AP Photo]
A man evacuates as flames come close to houses in Chino Hills, California. [David McNew/Getty Images/AFP]
Strong Santa Ana winds have driven the Blue Ridge Fire and Silverado Fire across thousands of acres. [David McNew/Getty Images/AFP]
More than 8,200 wildfires have burned across a record four million-plus acres (1.6 million hectares) this year, more than double the previous record. [David McNew/Getty Images/AFP]
No injuries have been linked to the Blue Ridge fire so far. [David McNew/Getty Images/AFP]
The National Weather Service warned that the combination of low humidity, dry vegetation and strong winds had created 'the most dangerous fire weather conditions' this year. [Robyn Beck/AFP]
Firefighters set a backfire to protect homes and to try to contain the Blue Ridge fire. [David McNew/Getty Images/AFP]
