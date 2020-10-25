Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated MMA champion

Khabib announced his retirement with a 29-0 record in his pro MMA career after a promise made to his mother.

In this handout image provided by UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia, left, celebrates his victory over Justin Gaethje, right, in their lightweight title bout during the UFC 254 on October 25, 2020, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
In this handout image provided by UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia, left, celebrates his victory over Justin Gaethje, right, in their lightweight title bout during the UFC 254 on October 25, 2020, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
25 Oct 2020

MMA world lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his shock retirement from the sport on Saturday after revealing he promised his mother his clash with Justin Gaethje would be his last fight.

The Russian, who won by a second-round technical knockout, was fighting for the first time since the death of his father Abdulmanap, who was also his coach, in July.

“I’m the UFC undisputed, undefeated champion with a 13-0 record (in UFC), and 29-0 in all of my pro MMA career,” he said after his win in Abu Dhabi.

“Today I want to say this is my last fight. No way am I coming here without my father.

“When UFC comes to me about Justin I spoke with my mother for three days. She didn’t want me to fight without father and I said this is my last fight – and I have given her my word.

“Thank you, coach, thank you, guys. Today is my last fight in the UFC.”

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, 57, passed away after COVID-19 related complications in the summer.

Nurmagomedov, left, against Dustin Poirier of US in their lightweight title bout during the UFC 242 event in September 2019 in Abu Dhabi. [Francois Nel/Getty Images]
Nurmagomedov, left, against Dustin Poirier of US in their lightweight title bout during the UFC 242 event in September 2019 in Abu Dhabi. [Francois Nel/Getty Images]
Advertisement
Nurmagomedov, right, with his father Abdulmanap during a news conference in Moscow in November 2018. [Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo]
Nurmagomedov, right, with his father Abdulmanap during a news conference in Moscow in November 2018. [Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo]
Conor McGregor, left, during a UFC 229 MMA bout with Nurmagomedov in October 2018 in Las Vegas, US. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Conor McGregor, left, during a UFC 229 MMA bout with Nurmagomedov in October 2018 in Las Vegas, US. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Nurmagomedov celebrates his victory in a lightweight title bout against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in April 2018 in New York, US. [Frank Franklin II/AP Photo]
Nurmagomedov celebrates his victory in a lightweight title bout against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in April 2018 in New York, US. [Frank Franklin II/AP Photo]
Nurmagomedov, right, takes a swing at Edson Barboza during a lightweight MMA bout at UFC 219 in December 2017 in Las Vegas, US. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Nurmagomedov, right, takes a swing at Edson Barboza during a lightweight MMA bout at UFC 219 in December 2017 in Las Vegas, US. [John Locher/AP Photo]
UFC president Dana White stands between Nurmagomedov, left, and Tony Ferguson, right, during a news conference for UFC 209 in March 2017 in Las Vegas, US. [John Locher/AP Photo]
UFC president Dana White stands between Nurmagomedov, left, and Tony Ferguson, right, during a news conference for UFC 209 in March 2017 in Las Vegas, US. [John Locher/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Nurmagomedov, left, fights Brazilian Rafael dos Anjos in a MMA event in April 2014 at UFC Fight Night in Orlando, US. [Reinhold Matay/AP Photo]
Nurmagomedov, left, fights Brazilian Rafael dos Anjos in a MMA event in April 2014 at UFC Fight Night in Orlando, US. [Reinhold Matay/AP Photo]
Nurmagomedov, right, vs Thiago Tavares during their lightweight MMA bout at the UFC in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in January 2013. [Andre Penner/AP Photo]
Nurmagomedov, right, vs Thiago Tavares during their lightweight MMA bout at the UFC in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in January 2013. [Andre Penner/AP Photo]
Nurmagomedov at the weighs-in for the UFC in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in January 2013. [Andre Penner/AP Photo]
Nurmagomedov at the weighs-in for the UFC in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in January 2013. [Andre Penner/AP Photo]
More from Gallery

Ethiopia struggles to suppress desert locust infestation

Jemal Ahmed, 38, chases a swarm of locusts with machete after it stormed his sorghum and sweet cane farm in Jawaha village near Kamise town, Amhara region, Ethiopia [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

In Pictures: Protests continue in Nigeria despite curfew

Authorities declared a 24-hour curfew in Nigeria's economic hub Lagos as violence flared in widespread protests that have rocked cities across the country. [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]

In Pictures: #EndSARS protests continue in Nigeria

For more than two weeks, Nigeria has been rocked by demonstrations by young people protesting police brutality. [Akintunde Akinleye/EPA]

In Pictures: Churches set ablaze as Chile protests turn violent

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the parish of La Asuncion in the surroundings of Plaza Italia following a protest in Santiago [Elvis Gonzalez/EPA]
Most Read

Erdogan says Macron ‘needs treatment’ over attitude to Muslims

Earlier this month, Macron pledged to fight 'Islamist separatism' in France, drawing a sharp rebuke from Erdogan [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

Ethiopia slams ‘belligerent threats’ after Trump dam comments

Trump suggested on Friday that Egypt would eventually bomb the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam if an agreement is not reached over control of operations and water flow [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Attackers storm Cameroon school, kill several children

Body of a victim is carried following a shooting at a school in Kumba, Cameroon [Tamfu Ciduan Ndimbie/My Media Prime TV/via Reuters]

‘Ignition of new war:’ Sudan political parties reject Israel deal

Women chant slogans in Khartoum to protest against the contentious decision of the president of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to meet Israel's prime minister last February in a move towards normalising relations [File: Marwan Ali/AP]