In Pictures: #EndSARS protests continue in Nigeria

The #EndSARS protests have continued in Nigerian cities, with Lagos and Abuja hit particularly hard with the closure of several roads.

Protests turned violent on Monday when a crowd stormed a prison and freed inmates in Benin City in southern Nigeria.

Prisoners jumped the high fence, some were seen running away on the streets.

Local media reports say as many as 200 prisoners may have escaped. Nigerian officials have not announced if there were casualties from the prison break.

Protesters also attacked police stations and police trucks in other parts of the country.

For more than two weeks, Nigeria has been rocked by demonstrations by young people protesting police brutality.

The demonstrations began in response to a video that circulated online showing a man being beaten, apparently by members of the police Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

In response to the widespread demonstrations, the Nigerian government announced that it would disband the SARS unit, but the daily protests have continued as participants demand an end to all police brutality and corruption.

In spite of promises by the president and Nigeria’s police chief that force would not be used on peaceful protesters, police have opened fire on demonstrators in recent weeks.

Amnesty International said five people have been killed since the start of the weekend, taking the overall number of fatalities to 15 since demonstrations against abuses erupted this month.