Live

In Pictures

Gallery

In Pictures: Siberian scientists breeding foxes for pets

A decades-long Soviet-era experiment in Siberia might offer a window into human evolution.

A man strokes a fox cub at Belyayev fox facility. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
A man strokes a fox cub at Belyayev fox facility. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
18 Oct 2020

Soaking up the sun in their garden, Sergei Abramov and his wife Tatiana are playing with their furry pet, Plombir, who wags his tail and vies for treats by obeying his owners’ commands.

But Plombir is not “man’s best friend”.

He is a fox, bred by Russian scientists as part of a decades-long experiment in Siberia to study how wild animals are domesticated.

Plombir is happy to be led around by his owners on a leash, but, as he pulls towards chickens safe in their cage, it’s clear he hasn’t lost all his wild instincts.

“Yes, he already tried to eat our chickens and run away,” says Abramov, 32, who lives in the suburbs of Russia’s third-largest city, Novosibirsk.

His wife, biologist Tatiana Abramova, 33, says she always wanted to live with a fox and that Plombir is “friendly and kind” but not very obedient.

“He jumps on tables, or jumps inside the fridge. He steals things and hides them,” she said.

In 1959, Soviet geneticists Dmitry Belyaev and Ludmila Trut launched the experiment on a farm in the Akademgorodok scientific research centre near Novosibirsk.

Their goal was to understand how the domestication syndrome worked by domesticating foxes and studying how they could have evolved into the loyal and loving dogs we know now.

For decades, researchers at the farm have selected the most friendly animals for breeding.

“We are trying to understand which genes change and how they change,” said Yuri Gerbek, one of approximately 15 scientists working at the centre that is home to nearly 1,000 foxes.

Belyaev died in 1985 and the experiment was nearly shuttered over a lack of funding during the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the economic crisis that followed.

It survived and has won international attention since the emergence of DNA sequencing techniques that made it possible to study the foxes’ genetic code.

A fox cub at Belyayev fox facility of the Institute of Cytology and Genetics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, outside Novosibirsk. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
A fox cub at Belyayev fox facility of the Institute of Cytology and Genetics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, outside Novosibirsk. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
Advertisement
An emloyee feeds foxes at the facility, which is home to almost 1,000 foxes. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
An emloyee feeds foxes at the facility, which is home to almost 1,000 foxes. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
The official start of the Soviet experiment to better understand the domestication of animals by humans began in 1959, initiated by geneticists Dmitry Belyaev and Ludmila Trut on a farm in Akademgorodok. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
The official start of the Soviet experiment to better understand the domestication of animals by humans began in 1959, initiated by geneticists Dmitry Belyaev and Ludmila Trut on a farm in Akademgorodok. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
Their primary objective was to domesticate the fox, to understand how it evolved into a loyal and loving dog, and understand what this domestication says about the genetic evolution of species. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
Their primary objective was to domesticate the fox, to understand how it evolved into a loyal and loving dog, and understand what this domestication says about the genetic evolution of species. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
This artificial selection "changes everything in their body", said Yuri Gerbek, 36, chief specialist at the Belyayev fox facility. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
This artificial selection "changes everything in their body", said Yuri Gerbek, 36, chief specialist at the Belyayev fox facility. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
"We are trying to understand which genes change and how they change," Gerbek explained. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
"We are trying to understand which genes change and how they change," Gerbek explained. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
Advertisement
The Belyayev fox facility has wild as well as tamed foxes "for comparison". [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
The Belyayev fox facility has wild as well as tamed foxes "for comparison". [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
Due to a lack of funding, the animals are kept in old, rusty cages. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
Due to a lack of funding, the animals are kept in old, rusty cages. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
The experiment could also offer a window into all evolution. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
The experiment could also offer a window into all evolution. [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
More from Gallery

‘We need to live’: Young Nigerians on why they are protesting

Rose, 28, florist: "For me, ending SARS was initially the real issue - but not anymore. Some protesters in different parts of the country were killed by police officers recently, so SARS is not my focus. We need to end police brutality in Nigeria; this is why I am protesting." [Etinosa Yvonne/Al Jazeera]

Beirut’s migrant workers persist in the shadow of the blast

Tsigereda, a 25-year-old Ethiopian, has become a leader for migrants suffering from exploitation and abuse at the hands of their employers. 'Do you know how many girls are committing suicide? Imagine.' [Muse Mohammed/IOM]

In Pictures: Tensions high in Thailand as protests continue

A protester looks on during an anti-government protest at the democracy monument in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. Pro-democracy protesters took part in a rally against the royalist elite and the military-backed government calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, and the rewrite of the new charter the monarchy reformed under the constitution. [Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE]

In Pictures: Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest peak, on fire

Rangers and volunteers help to put out fires on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. [AP Photo]
Most Read

Nearly 700 military personnel killed in Nagorno-Karabakh: Live

Members of Asgerov family mourn for their five relatives who died when a rocket hit their home in Ganja [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Arms embargo on Iran expires despite US opposition

The end of the embargo means Iran will legally be able to buy and sell conventional arms, including missiles, helicopters and tanks [File: West Asia News Agency/Reuters]

The identity of Trump’s creditors is not a mystery

During an NBC town hall on Thursday, the event moderator asked Donald Trump 'who do you owe $421m to', citing a New York Times story on Trump's tax returns [File: Evan Vucci/AP]

Trump hits back at Republican senator after criticism

US Senator Ben Sasse said Donald Trump treats the presidency like a 'business opportunity', among other criticism [Kevin Dietsch/AP]