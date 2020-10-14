Live

In Pictures: Tensions high in Thailand as protests continue

Pro-democracy protesters gathered in Bangkok to commemorate the October 14, 1973, student uprising.

A protester looks on during an anti-government protest at the democracy monument in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. Pro-democracy protesters took part in a rally against the royalist elite and the military-backed government calling for the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, and the rewrite of the new charter the monarchy reformed under the constitution. [Diego Azubel/EPA-EFE]
14 Oct 2020

More than 1,000 protesters gathered in Bangkok for a pro-democracy rally on Wednesday, with tensions high in Thailand after the arrest of 21 pro-reform activists a day earlier.

The activists are part of a movement that has organised rallies since July, calling for an overhaul of the government and the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Some have also demanded reforms to the unassailable monarchy.

The gathering comes a day after protesters, staging an impromptu rally at the same site, clashed with police. Police arrested 21 activists who were “uncooperative” as officials tried to empty the area for King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s motorcade.

Protesters raised a three-finger salute as the motorcade drove by on Tuesday, a gesture the pro-democracy movement has borrowed from the popular Hunger Games films.

The youth-led pro-democracy movement is the latest in Thailand’s modern history, which has seen a cycle of opposing political factions taking to the streets in violent protests followed by coups from a putsch-happy army.

Wednesday’s demonstration was intended to commemorate the 47th anniversary of the October 14, 1973, student uprising against a hated military dictatorship during which 77 people were killed.

Anti-government demonstrators march on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising in Bangkok. [Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]
Police officers stand guard during the anti-government rally at the Democracy Monument in the Thai capital. [Diego Azubel/EPA]
Pro-democracy demonstrators give a three-finger salute during protests on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising. [Jorge Silva/Reuters]
Royalist supporters sit near pro-democracy protesters taking part in an anti-government rally in Bangkok. [Jack Taylor/AFP]
Pro-democracy protesters and royalists clash during the demonstrations in Bangkok. [Jorge Silva/Reuters]
The protests have become the greatest challenge in years to a ruling establishment dominated by the army and the palace. [Jorge Silva/Reuters]
Pro-democracy protesters clash with monarchy supporters during the anti-government protests. [Rungroj Yongrit/EPA]
Despite some brief scuffles, pro-democracy protesters and monarchy supporters largely kept apart, but the standoff revived fears of trouble in a country that suffered a decade of street violence between supporters and opponents of the establishment. [Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters]
