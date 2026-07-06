Are you older or younger than the rest of the world?

Somewhere in the age line-up of all 8 billion people alive today, there is a spot with your name on it.

This week, as the world marks World Population Day on July 11, Al Jazeera analysed the latest figures from the United Nations Population Division to build a tool that finds it.

Enter your date of birth and the interactive tells you what share of the world is younger than you, and what share is older, both as a percentage and as the number of people. You can switch the comparison to a single country and watch your position shift. Also, travel forward in time to see where you will sit decades from now, as populations age around you.

The results can be surprising. A person born on the first day of the year 2000, now in their mid-20s, is already older than more than 44 percent of the world. However, that same person is younger than roughly three-quarters of Japan, the world's oldest large nation, where the typical person is already older than 50.

Try it out yourself: