Kolkata sings for Messi as World Cup fever takes hold

The footballing saint

MAY-SI. Messi, who recently turned 39, was playing in a tournament with other great players of a similar age: the Croatian midfield master Luka Modric and the German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, both 40, and most prominently, Messi’s great rival, the 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who for most of his career had matched Messi feat for feat. There were other major talents at the World Cup in the prime of their careers: French forward Kylian Mbappé, Norway’s Erling Haaland and England’s Harry Kane. Also magnificent emerging talents: Spain’s Lamine Yamal, France’s Michael Olise and Morocco’s Ayyoub Bouaddi.

But to the footballing hive mind of Kolkata, Messi in 2026 is in a league of his own. At an age when most greats have gone off the boil, he is, for them, better than ever: a Zen master of footballing space and time. Strangely, despite being a candidate for the greatest player of all time, Messi can feel like an underdog against great teams such as France and Spain.

Argentina’s team has plenty of stars. But it was Messi who scored all six goals that took them through the group stage. And when his team ran into rough weather – that night against Cape Verde, again the following week in the Round of 16 game against Egypt, against Switzerland in the quarterfinal, and again against England in the semifinal – for those praying he would find a way through - he did.

Argentina’s rousing comeback against Egypt was darkened by the perceived injustice of a few borderline calls going against the plucky Egyptians, which has taken some of the sheen off Messi in the Arabic-speaking world. But at the home of the Argentina Football Fan Club, Messi’s magnificent equaliser in the 83rd minute of that match was celebrated wildly. His spontaneous, contagious tears were even more moving.

Kolkata fans wanted to savour him until the end of the tournament — especially as it is likely to be Messi’s last World Cup.

“It’s one thing to watch Messi play on TV and another to see him from 10 metres away,” said Kolkata native and lifelong Argentina fan Debjoy Biswas. The sports photographer had just returned from Argentina's group stage matches in North America.

“On TV, you see his on-the-ball movement and his goal celebrations, but live, you get to see what he does off the ball too: his anticipation, his awareness of space. It’s the closest I’ve come to footballing heaven.”

Biswas shared his favourite Messi picture he took in the United States. It caught him with his back to the camera as he wheeled away towards the delirious crowd after scoring a goal, leaving a trail of defeated Austrian players and splayed limbs in his wake – a beautiful juxtaposition of football and fandom.

“At first, my husband saw himself as a great fan of Messi,” said Sapna Patra, wife of tea-shop owner and Kolkata Argentina football buff Shib Sankar Patra.

“But since being chosen by the state government to meet Messi when he visited Kolkata last year, he thinks of him as his own brother.”

A glazed expression came over her husband’s eyes as she spoke, as he replayed the moment when he — himself a club footballer in his youth — met the messiah. “Messi put out his hand towards me…like this,” he gestured. “Behind him was his loyal junior, Rodrigo De Paul.”

Much of life for the Patras was centred around Messi and Argentina. The facade of their family home in the distant suburb of Nawabganj in north Kolkata was painted in blue and white stripes. Outside, above their “Argentina tea stall” facing the street, a giant blue Argentina flag fluttered in the breeze.

The previous week, the Patras had celebrated Messi’s 39th birthday by cutting a blue and white cake that weighed 18kg (39 pounds). They shared it with locals and gave away free Argentina football jerseys to young children.

“My daughter is just as great a Messi fan as my husband — she has named her own son Leo,” said Sapna Patra. “She is a professional classical dancer. But even she asks me sometimes, ‘Why did you send me to a school for dance and not football'? ”