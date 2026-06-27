Courts, YouTube and broken time

“This is the app, Didi, the one I was telling you about.”

One Sunday, over a customary lunch, Madhav thrust his smartphone at me and waited patiently as I scrolled the page. It’s called “eCourts Services”, and when I entered the case number, as prompted, I was greeted by a flurry of details, presented neatly in a table, and in order of the earliest to the most recent court hearings.

The family's first hearing was on March 12, 2018, over eight years ago, back when Madhav and Rakhi were both testifying and insisting to prosecutors that they would be present every day in court. That eventually changed when someone on the legal team chided them for subjecting their tiny kids to the rigours of court and the arduous bus journey between Rohini District Court and home.

“What are we to do, Didi?” Madhav would ask. “It’s not like we can leave them at home anymore.”

Madhav was showing me all the information he could now find online.

It’s not like we can leave them at home anymore. by Madhav, Pia's father

“A relative who works in court told me it was helpful – and then, once I’d downloaded it, I looked up how to use it on YouTube,” he said.

This was a relief because, for many years, the rigmarole of the hospital, police and courtroom could easily befuddle the family, leaving them out of the loop.

I remember how it started – with a dizzying flood of medical and legal info that threatened to swallow them whole.

The FIR and the doctors at AIIMS, for example, both noted that the rape had caused a perineal tear in Pia’s body – a laceration between the vaginal opening and anus that caused her to pass stool and urine from the same opening.

In early operations, a team of doctors managed to seal it and craft a temporary, “artificial” perforation in her lower abdomen that helped eight-month-old Pia urinate and defecate. That temporary perforation was sealed months later.

If Rakhi felt the weight of tending to the gauze and bandages that swathed her baby – dressings she had to clean and redo several times a day – she never said so.

Instead, she showed her anger through her steadfast presence in court, packing both of her young children into her arms and heading to the courtroom, whether they had been summoned or not. I would go with them and sit on a wooden bench outside the POCSO courtroom with the parents, watching Pia and Muskan pirouette in their frocks.

Under India’s federal structure of government, the central government – through the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act of 2000 – mandates each state’s Child Welfare Committee appoint a non-governmental organisation or a social worker to protect a child’s interests in court. The NGO, in turn, appoints a lawyer to advise the family during the trial.

Accordingly, Pia was represented not only by a public prosecution team – I’ve seen that team shift over the years with administrative transfers and postings – but also by the HAQ Centre for Child Rights, the NGO, and a legal team it invited. Yet, through all of the government’s tactics, public prosecutor Raj Kataria – who's no longer on the prosecutor’s team – often said Rakhi was the driving force behind the case’s early progress.

“If Pia’s mother hadn’t been the way she is,” Kataria said, “then I might not have been able to take the case to where it is today. Every mother should be like that woman: She doesn’t give up – even when the rest of the family live in the same house and exert pressure on them to retract their statements”.

That family pressure hasn’t always been overt, but it has taken shape during conversations that began with arguments over common staircases. These evolved into demands that the couple “take back” the allegations so as not to besmirch the family name.

At times, it has been more insidious – like when Rakhi said she was told that she should have been at home instead of away at work if she wanted to protect her baby.

“(My sisters-in-law) asked me why I felt the need to make money, when Madhav also worked: Did he not make enough?”

Consequently, Rakhi has not left home for work since that day in 2018. I have asked whether she missed it, but her answer was always the same: How can she, when the kids are so young and might be left alone?

That misplaced sense of internalised shame has found expression in other forms of public resistance. A couple of months ago, for example, Rakhi called to ask if I could help her set up a YouTube channel.

Those channels are really taking off, she told me, noting how they spout social messages while providing light entertainment. She said she might start uploading videos of the girls singing, dancing and drawing before moving on to tougher subjects like rape.

She believed this would help drive awareness, much like the media does. She has missed meeting regularly with reporters – and answering their questions about Pia’s future.

I told her I would help, but before I could do so, I was sent a link from Rakhi and Madhav to follow their channel. A week later, during a routine visit, the parents complained that the channel had already been shut down.

Pia had gone “live” on her own a few times while her parents were in the room but not onscreen. After a few warnings about YouTube violations and unabated livestreaming (the platform safeguards against minors being live without adults also being in the frame), their channel was shut down.

I suggested that next time they accompany Pia onscreen as a workaround.