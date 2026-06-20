"Returning was beautiful... But everything has changed."

In 2025, nearly 15 million displaced people returned, the largest surge of returns recorded by the United Nations.

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By Mohamed Hussein and Hanna Duggal
Published On 20 Jun 2026

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"Returning was beautiful in the sense of going back to one’s country, but it was very exhausting physically, emotionally, financially, and mentally, because everything has changed," 37-year-old Hiam tells Al Jazeera.

She is one of more than three million displaced people to return to Syria since the fall of the al-Assad regime in 2024.

As the world marks World Refugee Day on June 20, Al Jazeera looks at who is going home and the conditions they are returning to.

One in 70 people worldwide is displaced.

ADRE, CHAD - APRIL 22: Refugees, mostly women and children wait for a WFP food distribution point to open at a temporary camp on April 22, 2024 in Adre, Chad. Since the beginning of the recent conflict between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the the Sudanese Armed Forces, (SAF), which began in March 2023, over 600,000 new refugees have crossed the border from Darfur in Sudan, into Chad. The total number of refugees, including those from previous conflicts, now stands at 1.2 million. Aid agencies, including The World Food Programme, (WFP), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, (UNHCR), already struggling with accute supply shortages, have warned that the life-saving programmes in Chad, will ‘grind to a halt in a matter of weeks without urgent funding’. Chad is now home to one of the largest and fastest-growing refugee populations in Africa. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
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Refugees, mostly women and children, wait for a WFP food distribution point to open at a temporary camp on April 22, 2024 in Adre, Chad [Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]
Refugees, mostly women and children, wait for a WFP food distribution point to open at a temporary camp on April 22, 2024 in Adre, Chad [Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]

At least 117.8 million people, or one in 70 individuals worldwide, remain forcibly displaced, according to the latest figures by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The overall displaced population, roughly the size of Egypt, the Philippines or the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), includes refugees, asylum seekers, Palestinians under UNRWA's mandate, internally displaced people (IDPs) and other people in need of international protection.

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For the first time in 10 years, forced displacement has declined - a shift driven by large-scale returns of refugees and IDPs from the world's biggest displacement crises.

Of the 117.8 million forcibly displaced:

  • 68.6 million are internally displaced within their own countries due to conflict or other crises.
  • 28.5 million refugees are under the UNHCR mandate
  • 9 million are asylum seekers - people waiting for a decision while seeking protection in another country due to persecution or fear of harm in their home country
  • 7.2 million people are in need of international protection
  • 6 million are Palestinian refugees under UNRWA’s mandate

INTERACTIVE-The rise of global forciblydisplaced persons-1781797264

By the end of 2025, 41.6 million refugees were living outside their countries of origin. Nearly one in every two refugees came from just four countries: Venezuela, Palestine, Ukraine and Syria.

At the same time, a relatively small number of host countries carried much of the responsibility for providing protection, with Jordan, Colombia, Germany and Turkiye hosting some of the world’s largest refugee populations.

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Returning home

ADRE, CHAD - APRIL 23: Newly arrived refugees from Darfur in Sudan, sit on a vehicle before being taken to a new camp on April 23, 2024 in Adre, Chad. Since the beginning of the recent conflict between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the the Sudanese Armed Forces, (SAF), which began in March 2023, over 600,000 new refugees have crossed the border from Darfur in Sudan, into Chad. The total number of refugees, including those from previous conflicts, now stands at 1.2 million. Aid agencies, including The World Food Programme, (WFP), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, (UNHCR), already struggling with acute supply shortages, have warned that the life-saving programmes in Chad, will ‘grind to a halt in a matter of weeks without urgent funding’. Chad is now home to one of the largest and fastest-growing refugee populations in Africa. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
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Newly arrived refugees, from Darfur in Sudan, sit on a vehicle before being taken to a new camp on April 23, 2024 in Adre, Chad [Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]
Newly arrived refugees, from Darfur in Sudan, sit on a vehicle before being taken to a new camp on April 23, 2024 in Adre, Chad [Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]

In 2025, nearly 15 million displaced people returned, the largest surge of returns recorded by the UN.

Those returning represent just 12 percent of the total forcibly displaced population. IDPs account for the majority: 10.3 million IDPs returned to homes within their own countries, while 4.36 million refugees - nearly triple the 2024 figure - returned home.

While the UNHCR reports that the sentiment shared by many refugees and IDPs is to return home to rebuild their lives, the organisation warns that the conditions for refugee returns are far from ideal, with many people returning to violence and instability, raising questions about the dangers facing those who go back to their country of origin.

Refugee returns in 2025 were highly concentrated. Of the 4.36 million refugees who returned home, almost 98 percent went back to just five countries:

  • Afghanistan (1.95 million)
  • Syria (1.34 million)
  • Sudan (651,500)
  • South Sudan (199,300)
  • Ukraine (139,300)

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Returning to Afghanistan

HERAT, AFGHANISTAN - JULY 4: Families of returnees from Iran arrive from the border at IOM's transit center, where they will receive support including cash and health services on July 4, 2025 in Herat city, Afghanistan. Over 256,000 Afghans left Iran for Afghanistan last month, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM), ahead of a July 6 deadline imposed by the Iranian government for all undocumented Afghans to leave the country. IOM has been sounding the alarm, saying that critical funding gaps limit their ability to provide assistance, which reaches only 10 per cent of those in need at the border. In July, the number of returnees arriving each day has reached over 24,000, with facilities at Islam Qala that can only accommodate a few hundred. The number of Afghans in Iran had swelled in recent years after the Taliban regained control of the country in 2021. The wave of recent returns, which has been exacerbated by the recent war between Israel and Iran, are overwhelming humanitarian provisions at the border, according to the UN's refugee co-ordinator for Afghanistan. Many NGOs that provide such humanitarian relief in Afghanistan are also grappling with cuts to foreign aid budgets, most notably the cancellation of programs funded by USAID, the United States Agency for International Development. (Photo by Elise Blanchard/Getty Images)
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Families of returnees from Iran arrive from the border at IOM's transit centre, where they will receive support, including cash and health services, on July 4, 2025 in Herat city, Afghanistan [Elise Blanchard/Getty Images]
Families of returnees from Iran arrive from the border at IOM's transit centre, where they will receive support, including cash and health services, on July 4, 2025 in Herat city, Afghanistan [Elise Blanchard/Getty Images]

Nearly two million Afghans returned home in 2025, making it one of the largest and most abrupt mass movements of people in recent history.

Most had little or no choice in returning, given restrictive government policies in Iran and Pakistan, where millions of Afghans have lived for decades.

Maryam, a 30-year-old widow, is one such refugee who returned to Afghanistan with her two sons after living in Iran for six years.

"Now I have nothing - no job, no home, and no one to turn to," says Maryam.

Despite having kidney problems, Maryam’s worst pain is watching her 15-year-old son, Sadeq, look for work instead of going to school. He hides his educational dreams to spare her worry, and that unspoken dream pains her more than any illness.

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According to UNHCR interviews with Afghan returnees, 80 percent of households report skipping one meal a day, while more than a third said they could not access medical services.

Returns have continued into this year, reaching an estimated 678,500 in the first five months, driven in part by the US-Israel war on Iran.

The UN has warned that the scale and speed of returns risks further destabilising Afghanistan, which is already facing systemic poverty, limited infrastructure and cuts to foreign aid.

In 2024, the number of Afghan refugees stood at 5.8 million, but fell to 3.7 million last year, with some 2.9 million Afghans returning home, including 1.9 million refugees. These returns were not necessarily voluntary, but largely driven by amendments to host country policies.

SLAM QALA, AFGHANISTAN - JULY 3: Returnees wait for assistance at the Iranian border, on July 3, 2025 in Islam Qala, Afghanistan. Over 256,000 Afghans left Iran for Afghanistan last month, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM), ahead of a July 6 deadline imposed by the Iranian government for all undocumented Afghans to leave the country. The number of Afghans in Iran had swelled in recent years after the Taliban regained control of the country in 2021. The wave of recent returns, which has been exacerbated by the recent war between Israel and Iran, are overwhelming humanitarian provisions at the border, according to the UN's refugee co-ordinator for Afghanistan. Many NGOs that provide such humanitarian relief in Afghanistan are also grappling with cuts to foreign aid budgets, most notably the cancellation of programs funded by USAID, the United States Agency for International Development. (Photo by Elise Blanchard/Getty Images)
Returnees wait for assistance at the Iranian border, on July 3, 2025, in Islam Qala, Afghanistan [Elise Blanchard/Getty Images]

Returning to Syria

MASNAA, LEBANON - MARCH 2: Thousands of civilians flee their homes due to Israeli airstrikes, gather at the Al-Masnaa crossing to return to their country in Masnaa, Lebanon on March 2, 2026. Heavy crowds form at the Masnaa border crossing as Syrian refugees rush to cross back into Syria, creating long queues and intense scenes of movement amid the ongoing security situation. (Photo by Ramiz Dallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)
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Thousands of Syrian civilians, fleeing their homes due to Israeli air attacks, gather at the al-Masnaa crossing to return to their country, in al-Masnaa, Lebanon on March 2, 2026 [Ramiz Dallah/Anadolu via Getty Images]
Thousands of Syrian civilians, fleeing their homes due to Israeli air attacks, gather at the al-Masnaa crossing to return to their country, in al-Masnaa, Lebanon on March 2, 2026 [Ramiz Dallah/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Approximately 1.3 million Syrians returned from abroad in 2025, nearly three times the figure recorded the previous year, while a further two million internally displaced Syrians went back home, cutting the global Syrian refugee population from 6 million to 4.9 million.

On December 8, 2024, the al-Assad dynasty, which lasted 54 years, was removed from power by a rebel offensive.

The 14-year-long war led to one of the world’s largest migration crises, with some 6.8 million Syrians, about a third of the population, fleeing the country at the war’s peak in 2021, seeking refuge wherever they could find it.

More than half of these refugees, about 3.74 million, settled in neighbouring Turkiye, while 840,000 found refuge in Lebanon and 672,000 in Jordan.

Hiam told Al Jazeera she returned to Syria with her family after more than a decade of living in a host country. "The reason that pushed us to return was the high cost of living we were facing in the host country. We stayed there for 12 years, and it was a great hardship for us as refugees."

We returned to Syria, thank God, but in the beginning it was difficult because we didn’t find homes or anything. Syria now is completely different from when we left. The return was very difficult at first - the scene was very hard for me.

"But thank God, I became stronger. The first period was very difficult, and at the beginning, it was hard to cope," Hiam explained.

CILVEGOZU, TURKEY - DECEMBER 13: Syrian families living in Turkey walk towards the Cilvegozu border gate to cross into Syria after after Syrian rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad on December 13, 2024 in Cilvegozu, Turkey. The fall of the Assad regime last week has prompted many Syrians in neighboring Turkey to try to reenter their home country. Turkey hosts a population of more than 3 million Syrian refugees, according to UNHCR statistics. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
Syrian families living in Turkiye walk towards the Cilvegozu border gate to cross into Syria, after Syrian rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad on December 13, 2024, in Cilvegozu, Turkiye [Burak Kara/Getty Images]

According to UNHCR data, some 556,00 Syrians returned from neighbouring Turkiye, 465,000 from Lebanon and 256,000 from Jordan.

More than seven in 10 returnees have reported improvements in security and freedom of movement in Syria, according to the UNHCR. Almost three-quarters of Syrian refugees abroad have also said they would eventually like to return home.

Returns in 2026 reached 549,800 by mid-May, driven by deteriorating conditions in Lebanon.

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Returning to Sudan

CAIRO, EGYPT - AUGUST 3: Sudanese refugees voluntarily return from Egypt to Sudan on a special train, coordinated by the Egyptian government, transporting them from Ramses Station in Cairo to Aswan, Egypt on August 3, 2025 in Cairo, Egypt. A free train service is running between the Egyptian capital of Cairo to the southern city of Aswan, where people can then board cross-border buses to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, as part of a voluntary repatriation program for Sudanese nationals who have been displaced by the conflict in Sudan. The repatriation service comes after Sudanese armed forces regained territory around the capital from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), bringing a relative period of calm since the start of the civil war in April 2023. (Photo by Sayed Hassan/Getty Images)
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Sudanese refugees voluntarily return from Egypt to Sudan on a special train, coordinated by the Egyptian government, transporting them from Ramses Station in Cairo to Aswan, Egypt on August 3, 2025 [Sayed Hassan/Getty Images]
Sudanese refugees voluntarily return from Egypt to Sudan on a special train, coordinated by the Egyptian government, transporting them from Ramses Station in Cairo to Aswan, Egypt on August 3, 2025 [Sayed Hassan/Getty Images]

Some 651,000 refugees and 2.9 million IDPs returned to Sudan in 2025, mostly from neighbouring Egypt (405,700) and South Sudan (208,700).

Most returnees settled in Gezira, Sennar and Khartoum states. According to the UNHCR, basic services in these areas were heavily degraded, and unexploded ordnance contaminates the area.INTERACTIVE-Refugee returns to Sudan in 2025-1781797260

"After the war intensified and life became difficult for us - with the sounds of artillery and bullets, the fear of our children, and the terror that entered people’s hearts - we tried to leave for one of Sudan’s states," Ansam Rustom told Al Jazeera. She and her family left the capital, Khartoum, shortly after the war broke out in April 2023.

"Every day, there were memories of the war, of one’s home, of the things lost, and the grief inside. It stayed with us for years. But after three years, we decided to return. The decision to return was not easy. Rather, it was due to very difficult family circumstances."

Rustom says that after their return, she feels she and her children have gradually adjusted to their new lives and recovered psychologically.

We tasted the horrors of war, a period that was a great lesson for us. It showed me what wars mean, to leave your home when you are forced to.

by Ansam Rustom

IDP returns

ALEPPO, SYRIA - JANUARY 18: Syrians begin to return their homes in Deir Hafir after it is cleared of SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) in Aleppo, Syria on January 18, 2026. (Photo by Kasim Yusuf/Anadolu via Getty Images)
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Syrians begin to return their homes in Deir Hafir after it is cleared of Syrian Democratic Forces in Aleppo, Syria on January 18, 2026 [Kasim Yusuf/Anadolu via Getty Images]
Syrians begin to return their homes in Deir Hafir after it is cleared of Syrian Democratic Forces in Aleppo, Syria on January 18, 2026 [Kasim Yusuf/Anadolu via Getty Images]

More than 10.3 million IDPs returned home in 2025, with DRC (3.6 million), Sudan (2.9 million), and Syria (2 million) accounting for more than 80 percent of all returnees.

07 April 2025, Syria, Idlib: Displaced Syrian families form a return convoy to their destroyed village. Thousands of displaced families began returning to the countryside of Hama, Aleppo and Idlib and building tents over the rubble of their homes since the fall of the Syrian regime. Photo: Moawia Atrash/dpa (Photo by Moawia Atrash/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Displaced Syrian families form a return convoy to their destroyed village. Thousands of displaced families began returning to the countryside of Hama, Aleppo and Idlib, and building tents over the rubble of their homes since the fall of the Syrian regime, April 7, 2025, Idlib, Syria [Moawia Atrash/picture alliance via Getty Images]

In Ukraine, 3.7 million IDPs remained displaced by the end of 2025. During the year, an estimated 668,000 Ukrainians were newly displaced within the country, while 579,000 IDPs returned to their place of origin.

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