We’re not even halfway through 2026, and global conflicts are already surging.

Last year marked a grim turning point with nearly 60 active conflicts worldwide, war-related deaths at a 30-year high and more than 120 million people displaced.

I’m Ali Rae, a journalist with Al Jazeera English and presenter of All Hail, a series exploring the systems of power that shape everyday life.

In its fifth season, we move beyond defining militarism to ask the harder question: Why does it persist?

All Hail the Military is not a rallying cry but a warning.

This isn’t front-line reporting. It’s not live updates from the battlefield. This is the story behind the relentless militarism that drives our world - the systems that feed it, the complicity it thrives on and the silences that protect it.

To unpack things, I’ve traced recurring patterns, the roles that keep resurfacing in conflict. Some are chosen; others are imposed.

Who profits? Who judges? Who fights? Who suffers? And who watches from afar?

Jump to a chapter.