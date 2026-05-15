How the Far Right Got its Name

Political mislabelling

Experts say the term “far-right” can be misused as a catch-all, especially in media or political debates, and applied to parties or figures with any mix of nationalist, conservative or anti-immigration positions - even when they do not meet academic definitions.

Tim Bale, a politics professor at Queen Mary University of London, said that because it is an umbrella term that is also a “loaded, weaponised term”, it’s bound to “cause confusion and controversy in equal measure”.

Shekhovtsov said mislabelling can also originate on the left, where there is sometimes a tendency to deliberately conflate moderate views on migration with far-right positions as a political tool to “stigmatise and delegitimise” opponents.

That resulted in mainstream parties ignoring genuine discussions about migration because they feared being labelled “far-right”. But in doing so, they allowed the far-right to set the tone and agenda on the issue.

Bale said not articulating which strain of far-right views a party espouses can also lead to confusion.

He used the example of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, founded in 2019, which is expected to mount a serious challenge to Labour in the next UK general election after it made sweeping gains in May’s local elections.

Bale explained that their objection to media organisations using “far right” to describe them was, in some ways, understandable, because they know it is a label that might put off more moderate voters.

He added that, in the sense academics use the term, it is accurate to call the party “far right”, but the problem is that the term encompasses both strains - extreme right and populist radical right.

“Reform UK is definitely in the latter camp, but worries about being lumped in with the former if they’re labelled far right by journalists - and of course by their opponents, who are well aware that labelling them as such helps toxify them,” he said.

In his work, Mudde also warns that mislabelling far-right actors - for example, calling them “fascist” without clear criteria, not only weakens the term’s meaning but also allows these parties to cast themselves as victims of an unfair establishment.

Halikiopoulou said mislabelling right-wing or centre-right politicians or parties as far-right not only obscures what they stand for but also inflates the influence and reach of the far right.

She said the media needs to better clarify the lines between the right and the far right, rather than “merge and blend them”, which only serves to increase the perception that their views have a wider, more expansive reach.

University of Northampton's Jackson believes that there are contexts in which it’s not wrong for the term “far right” to emerge as a negative or pejorative term, as it is just part of democratic debate about different political positions. But people need to understand that these positions don’t always fit with academic criteria.

He uses the example of a UK parliamentary debate last November when Member of Parliament Zarah Sultana called the UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's asylum reforms “straight out of the fascist playbook”.

Jackson said neither Mahmood nor her reforms, which include a rule that refugees will be removed as soon as their home countries are deemed safe, were fascist by any academic definition. But the term was still used as a form of political pejorative.

Mudde, in a 2024 opinion piece published in Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, also said the media should not misrepresent the average far-right voter as a white, male “left behind” who is lower-educated and economically and socially marginalised. This is often visually portrayed as the eternal skinhead with overt extreme right symbols, but far-right voters are now often part of the mainstream voter base, not “left behind”.

While this was already a lazy stereotype in the 1980s, it is miles away from the average far-right supporter today, who is, in almost all ways, the “guy next door”, he wrote.

Moreover, the far-right is also still portrayed as a political challenger, fundamentally different from the political mainstream, even though it has been largely mainstreamed, if not outright normalised, he said.

Understanding where the term “far right” comes from - and what it does and does not mean - matters because it shapes how voters, parties and the media frame very real debates over immigration, identity and sovereignty. As reflected in this weekend’s march in London, those themes are central to European and British politics today.

Being able to spot a confused use of the term is key to cutting through the noise - and to judging whether a movement is challenging the system from within, or seeking to undermine it.