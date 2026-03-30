Mexico City - Luisa Corral raises her hand slowly in front of her son’s face, moving one finger from left to right. Juan de Jesus, cradled in the crook of her arm, follows the motion instinctively with his left eye. When she repeats the gesture on the other side, there is no reaction. His right eye remains still. She tries again. Still nothing.

“I’m always watching,” the 24-year-old explains shyly. “I look to see if he follows my hand.”

She repeats the exercise throughout the day, instinctively looking for signs that the eye which doctors hope to save is still working and that the eye which does not, might somehow react.

Juan de Jesus, whom she calls Juanito, is eight months old. He has bilateral retinoblastoma - a rare cancer affecting both eyes. Doctors have already told Luisa that his right eye will have to be removed. There is some vision in the left eye, but doctors warn it may be lost despite efforts to save it.

Inside the lobby of the Mexican Association for the Aid of Children with Cancer (AMANC), Luisa sits on a wooden bench beneath a board listing the names, ages and home states of the children staying at the nonprofit’s shelter. On the walls, photographs of former patients show them smiling and playing. Luisa and other families wait in the hot, stuffy space to speak with a social worker who coordinates hospital visits, minibuses to the hospital, psychological services, sensory exercises for children, and other care. The nonprofit provides free accommodation and three meals a day.

Luisa’s son rests against her chest, feverish after a restless night.

“He didn’t sleep well,” she says, stroking his fine, damp hair. “He woke up several times with cold sweat.”

Alone in an unfamiliar city and unable to afford a taxi, she waited in their room in the shelter, hoping the fever would ease, until they could take the 7am minibus to see a paediatrician at the hospital.

“I kept looking at the clock. I was just waiting for it to be morning so I could take him to the doctor,” she says.