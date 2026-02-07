Fayoum, Egypt - In Shakshouk, a village surrounding Egypt's Lake Qarun, the smell of rot coming from the water is overpowering.

The lake, situated in the Fayoum Oasis - a depression in the desert 80 kilometres (50 miles) to the southwest of Cairo - has long been famed for its abundant fish.

But little fishing activity is taking place. Boats are parked along the shore, with only one or two crossing the lake every few hours.

The dozens of fish restaurants lining the waterfront are mainly closed, and the handful that are open had no customers inside.

The smell, and the lack of fishing activity, are linked.

Small drainage channels cut through Shakshouk's streets and discharged untreated sewage into the lake.

"The lake's smell has become very bad, especially in the summer," one fisherman said. "The smell is unbearable because of pollution."

The situation on the ground in Shakshouk, and the rest of Lake Qarun, is markedly different from a narrative that emerged in Egypt over the past few weeks.

In December, photographers captured images that quickly drew national attention: flocks of flamingos wading through the shallows of the lake.

The images were soon picked up by state newspapers as proof of the success of a government-led restoration project of the lake, with the Egyptian prime minister's office even hailing the "return of flamingos to Lake Qarun" as a "turning point in the lake's environmental recovery".

"[The flamingos] do not return to any habitat unless precise environmental conditions are met, including clean water, abundant food, and biological stability," the prime minister's office added.

Eid el-Raghy, an official at Egypt's environment ministry, clarified to Al Jazeera that migratory birds had never fully disappeared from Lake Qarun, but said that there had been an uptick in the number of flamingos that had arrived, and the length of their stay, in a turnaround after years of decline.

But as evident from the sewage water flowing in Shakshouk, and the lack of fishing activity, Lake Qarun's pollution levels are still clearly high - meaning the return of the flamingos to the Fayoum Oasis may be nothing more than a desert mirage.