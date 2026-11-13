Who gets to tell the world's news?

The 1980s were a decade bookended by major events: Tito died in 1980, the Berlin Wall fell in 1989 and the Cold War was drawing to a close. Yugoslavia’s breakup followed in the early 1990s after years of mounting tensions. Amid these shifts, efforts with NWICO, NANAP and BONAC started to slowly dissolve.

The developments in Yugoslavia and changes with Tanjug, in particular, would directly impact BONAC. But as Kokotovic says, BONAC did leave a mark.

Kokotovic suggests that the international cooperation fostered through NAM's media initiatives may have helped influence how some governments later approached their own media industries.

In India, for example, the state had previously regarded the movie industry with suspicion. By the 1990s, however, it was increasingly embracing media and entertainment as industries that could boost the economy and project a positive image of the country internationally.

Kokotovic says some of the figures involved in BONAC initiatives during the 1970s and 1980s later played a role in changing perceptions of what the state's relationship with media industries could be.

The global news landscape also changed with the emergence of broadcasters based outside traditional Western media centres. Al Jazeera launched in 1996, and its English-language channel followed in 2006, reaching international audiences with reporting from the Middle East and beyond. As the network marks its 30th anniversary, the earlier debate over who gets to tell the world’s stories offers a wider historical context for that shift.

Al Jazeera has certainly made its presence felt in the global news space - and not just in the news-rich Middle East. Within the past couple of decades, it has also emerged as a credible and professional voice of the Global South.

“Al Jazeera has certainly made its presence felt in the global news space - and not just in the news-rich Middle East. Within the past couple of decades, it has also emerged as a credible and professional voice of the Global South,” Thussu says.

NANAP itself, meanwhile, had not disappeared entirely. Although its newswire operations had slowed, it was rebranded as the NAM News Network (NNN) in November 2005 and continues to operate today.

Journalists who worked during the earlier years say it was an important moment both on a personal level and for South-South transnational media cooperation.

“I had a very strong reporting experience in the Middle East when I covered the struggle of the Palestinians in the occupied territories and in Lebanon, where I covered people's struggles for justice and democracy," Bissio says.

"It wasn't the same, but there were parallels to what we as Latin Americans were dealing with under dictatorships, and these experiences helped me understand both my own and other struggles.”

She would go on to cofound the Serbian-based Beta News Agency and is today working on a book based on the testimonies of 17 journalists that documents how Tanjug was transformed during the 1990s from an internationally respected media outlet into what she says is an instrument of war propaganda.

She says that for her and some of her colleagues, the 1970s represented a time when they felt connected to the international community. “With the outbreak of war in Yugoslavia and the country’s breakup, NANAP gradually faded away. Nevertheless, it had undoubtedly helped ensure that global news coverage was not entirely one way at a time when technical means of communication were limited.

"During the pool’s expansion in the 1970s, their number was around 50. Most reports from what was then called the Third World and reports from Africa, Asia and Latin America written by Tanjug correspondents found their way into Yugoslav media. This opportunity gave Tanjug journalists a sense that they were participating in the global media scene.”

For Dajani, who witnessed the early optimism surrounding the nonaligned media movement, its ambitions remain relevant in an age when a handful of powerful technology companies increasingly shape how information is produced and consumed.

The technologies may have changed, but the underlying struggle over who controls information, whose stories are told and whose voices are heard remains unresolved.

Dajani believes revisiting that history, including its ambitions and shortcomings, could offer lessons for those seeking to build a more equitable global media landscape today.

“In today's digital age, new forms of imbalance have emerged: global monopolies in technology and media, widening digital divides and the silencing of voices from the margins. The muted fate of the new world information order reminds us that inequality in communication is not settled but an ongoing struggle.

"If this history is remembered and understood, it may yet inspire fresh initiatives, better informed and more resilient to confront the challenges of our time.”