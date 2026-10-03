The war remains

For Kubai, these cases follow a familiar pattern. “BATUK has been harming a class of persons with no resources to defend themselves,” he says.

“So they get away with it. Not because what they did was right, but because they harmed someone who has no capacity to litigate the injustices against them.”

Kubai works with UK lawyers and geneticists to identify British soldiers who fathered and abandoned children in Kenya, using DNA databases to trace them and press them to take responsibility. He is currently preparing four cases against BATUK, including those of Mantoi, Ngare and Chaula.

Much of the work is funded by his law firm or, at times, his own pocket. Kenyan organisations that could support it are reluctant, he says, because many depend on British aid.

But there are too many victims for one lawyer.

“It feels very disappointing when I have to turn people away,” Kubai explains. “I am just one person doing work that our government and the British government should be doing.”

“The cases themselves are very, very draining,” he adds. “My time, my effort — so much of it goes uncompensated. But you have to be okay with it, because there is a bigger goal.”

The dispute over BATUK has now impacted the legal agreement governing the UK military presence in Kenya.

The 2015 Defence Cooperation Agreement expired in 2021. A replacement was signed that July.

Kenya’s Parliament gave the replacement conditional approval in 2023, requiring that murder be added to the offences over which Kenyan courts hold primary jurisdiction. The UK did not accept the condition, and Kenya has not completed ratification.

The agreement, the parliamentary committee noted last year, is “in limbo” — leaving the legal framework governing the British military’s continuing presence in Kenya contested and unresolved.

Keith, the London barrister, calls Kenya’s demand to add murder to the list of crimes that automatically fall under Kenyan jurisdiction “unusual” and doubts that Britain would ever accept such a provision. In an exceptionally serious case, such as the alleged murder of a civilian, he says

The UK could be expected to permit a local prosecution. But automatically assigning murder to Kenyan jurisdiction in every case would go further, he argues, substantially limiting the jurisdictional protections normally available to British troops stationed abroad. Keith suspects the dispute is tied directly to the “historical issues” between Kenya and BATUK.

The failure to ratify the Defence Cooperation Agreement, Keith adds, means the new agreement was never implemented into domestic law.

In its written statement to the inquiry, the MOD said the defence relationship “is governed by the 2015 DCA”, which is overseen by the joint UK-Kenyan liaison committee, and that Britain “continues to engage with the Kenyan government on the two reservations outlined by the Kenyan Parliament” — which include corporate social responsibility obligations for visiting forces and the inclusion of murder under Kenyan jurisdiction.

Asked by Al Jazeera whether Britain would accept the demand on murder, the MOD said the two governments “are discussing routes to bring the 2021 Defence Cooperation Agreement into force” but that it does not comment on potential amendments proposed during those discussions. Defence cooperation with Kenya, it said, “continues to be governed by the 2015 Defence Cooperation Agreement, which was extended by mutual consent pending entry into force of the 2021 agreement”.

Last year, Kenya's Parliament urged immediate ratification, and the two governments have continued to negotiate. But the dispute over jurisdiction remains unresolved.

Kubai wants the agreement to go further. He points to Cyprus, where the British military runs a permanent claims office allowing residents to walk in and file complaints. The MOD operates similar offices in Germany and elsewhere, but not in Kenya.

“When you come to Kenya, there is no such channel for accountability,” he explains. “Kenyan civilians and their claims have been suppressed for far too long. That cannot continue.”

There is also a stark disparity in the compensation that is paid. In 2018-19, the MOD’s most expensive single payout for farm animal deaths in Cyprus was 5,031 pounds ($6,800) — to a farmer whose pregnant goats miscarried after being panicked by low-flying British aircraft. The payment covered the loss of unborn animals and veterinary fees.

The Lolldaiga settlement — for a fire that burned for two weeks, scorched 12,000 acres, killed one man and left thousands breathing smoke — averaged under 400 pounds ($530) per claimant.

Kubai’s recommendations for BATUK's operations in Kenya are specific. He wants a permanently staffed claims office in Nanyuki, funded through the DCA and modelled after those in Cyprus and Germany, where a family like that of Agnes Wanjiru’s could have reported her missing. He also recommends using the same fund to reimburse pro bono lawyers for the costs of representing victims who cannot afford legal services.

Pressure on BATUK has also moved into the streets. On August 12 , survivors, bereaved families and residents from BATUK-affected communities marched to the Parliament in Nairobi, petitioning lawmakers not to ratify the defence agreement until the documented abuses are addressed.

The odds, however, remain lopsided: a well-funded army with some of the country’s best lawyers on one side, and victims who often cannot afford the bus fare to court on the other.

But Kubai is not deterred and says the odds were even worse for his grandfather.

“At one point, he and the other [Mau Mau] were fighting the colonial government with vastly inferior means against an army that was well equipped and well coordinated,” Kubai says. “The odds were always very much against him. And that has always been the case with me.”

“There hasn’t been one single war that ends all injustices in this world,” he continues. “Then, my grandfather was fighting in the terrain of Mount Kenya. Now, I’m fighting in the corridors of justice.”

“It’s just that the battlefields change,” he says. “But the war remains.”