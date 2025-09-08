In previous years, there were still efforts by Israeli authorities to prevent the building of outposts in Area B or dismantle them. But locals and analysts described a new low this summer in law enforcement against these outposts, built illegally even under Israeli law. “There is zero - zero - law enforcement now,” Etkes said. “The military is completely with [the settlers], even [more than] compared to last summer.”

In several cases of depopulated villages, such as Wadi al-Siq and Khirbet Zanuta, Israeli courts have ordered Israel to allow Palestinians to return to their homes, only for the Israeli military and police to fail to ensure their safety from settler violence.

Palestinians believe that the establishment of outposts extending into Palestinian territory are serving as bases for settlers to take over larger lands in areas east of Ramallah, the Jordan Valley and southeast of Bethlehem.

All of this has led to settlers entering new communities deeper than ever and more viciously, according to local Palestinians, activists and analysts.

One significant factor in this deterioration has been the July 2024 replacement of Yehuda Fox as the commander of the Israeli military in the West Bank with Avi Bluth, who grew up in the settlement of Halamish.

Such changes in the military under the current far-right government, driven by political figures such as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have created on the ground a sense of complete impunity for settler encroachment. Etkes cited recent examples like Ben-Gvir visiting an outpost near Sa’ir in the Bethlehem area accompanied by the head of Israeli police in the West Bank. “The situation was very bad before, but we never saw the head of Israeli police in the West Bank sitting in an illegal outpost,” Etkes said.

This explosion of new outposts - and building them closer to or, in the case of al-Muarrajat, even within Palestinian communities - is pushed by a sense of opportunity among settlers while the current far-right Israeli government remains in power.

“The goal is to empty out as many Palestinian communities here in Area C as fast as possible while this government still is in power,” Pacheco said.

Summer is always a bad time for settler violence, Etkes explained. With school out of session, these shepherding outposts have at their disposal more teenagers serving as foot soldiers and carrying out violent incursions. But with the military operating now in near-total lockstep with the most far-right settlers and the sense of urgency among settler groups, these three factors have driven the most devastating summer yet for Palestinians in the West Bank.

According to OCHA, the rate of Palestinians injured by Israeli settlers more than doubled to about 100 each month in June and July compared with an average of 49 per month from January to May while more than tripling the average of 30 per month in 2024.

One Palestinian humanitarian coordinator in Area C who asked to remain anonymous due to not being authorised to speak to the media estimated that up to 80 percent of Palestinian communities in Area C are at risk of forcible displacement by the end of the year.

“The situation here is too similar to the siege in Gaza,” Ghawanmeh said. “We’re not allowed to do anything: no water, no electricity, no work, constant threat, no safety, no security, no food.”

All of this leaves villagers like Ghawanmeh’s brother, Sliman Ghawanmeh, from Ras Ein al-Auja calling for real protection by the international community - including sanctions against the Israeli government - before it’s too late.

“It's not about having another option as a way to forget about my own land,” Sliman Ghawanmeh said with indignation in his voice. “I've been here for 43 years. I was born here. There were no settlers around. And now, a child comes from Europe and threatens me to leave my house in 24 hours. Who the hell are you? They cut access for us Palestinians to anything that makes life liveable. And then, they threaten us: You either leave, or you die.”

“This is the status quo,” he concluded. “We are left with nothing but our lives, and now even that is threatened.”