Mahfuza has lived her entire life on the edge of survival. For years, she has rowed her boat alone in the rivers that snake through the Sundarbans, one of the world’s largest mangrove forests, in Bangladesh's southwestern Khulna region.

The river system Mahfuza navigates is a complex network of wide, slow-moving waterways that split into smaller, narrower channels winding through the forest. The water darkens as the canopies grow closer, and the sunlight that penetrates casts dappled patterns.

As a fisherwoman travelling through these quiet waterways, she is familiar with the ever-present dangers that lurk in the forest and the murky waters. Crocodiles glide just beneath the surface while tigers roam near the riverbanks.

Mahfuza knows how to read the signs for their presence – the way the water moves, the quiet. "The water can look calm, but it hides a lot," she says.

Over the years, animal sightings have increased. They are being pushed into the fishers’ paths as the forest shrinks and human activity expands.

"The animals are getting bolder," Mahfuza explains. "We’ve taken over their land, so they’re taking back ours."

Crocodiles have slid alongside her boat. They move fast when they strike, and she knows to always avoid the edges of her boat. She sees crocodiles often, especially in the dry season when the water level is low.

She has seen more tigers than she can count, though most encounters are fleeting - a rustle in the forest, a pair of glowing eyes.

One morning in 2019, as she hauled in her net, she noticed that the birds had fallen silent. Animals, she says, feel the presence of a tiger. She turned and saw a tiger watching her from the edge of the river several metres away. Slowly, she grabbed a metal pot and banged it against the boat. But the animal didn’t budge. For a moment, they stared at each other, and then it turned and disappeared into the forest. She has learned that making noise - talking, singing or banging on the boat - can scare tigers away, but not always. And if a tiger attacks, there is nothing one can do.

She learned that brutal lesson 17 years ago.

It was late one afternoon when Mahfuz, her oldest son Alamgir, her older brother Shahadat and his wife set out on two boats.

The sun had begun to set when Mahfuza and Alamgir, who was on his mother’s boat, turned to go home to fetch a new fishing net as theirs was broken. While rowing towards the shore near her home, she heard a roar.

By the time they turned back to her brother’s boat, it was too late. Shahadat had been close to the shore near the forest, fixing a net on his boat. A tiger had lunged at him, sinking its teeth into his neck before he could make a sound. His wife screamed as the animal dragged her husband away, leaving blood on the boat. Mahfuza was in shock as she tried to console her devastated sister-in-law and bring her home. “Before I could even react, he was gone – dragged into the depths of the forest,” Mahfuza recounts sadly.

That night, about 150 villagers ventured into the forest carrying torches. Tigers don’t usually hunt at night and fear fire. They were able to recover Shahadat’s remains and bring them back to Mahfuza’s house.

The next morning, she stood on the riverbank, her heart pounding with fear.

But fear is not a luxury she can afford. "If I get hungry, there is no one to feed me. My hunger doesn't care about tigers. It doesn't care about a tiger's hunger. It takes me to the river to fish,” Mahfuza explains.

"If it is my fate, then a tiger will take me too," she says firmly.