The children have seen families being repatriated from Roj and have begun to ask when their turn will come, Aamiina said.

Her oldest often asks how they came to be in the camp, why they cannot see their family abroad, and why her life is not like those of the children she sees on TV.

In 2021, the Swedish Foreign Ministry visited Roj and took DNA samples from the children. They matched them with Damaal’s parents in Sweden, which entitled the children to Swedish nationality under Swedish law.

The Swedish authorities offered Aamiina a choice: Her children could go to Sweden without her and be placed in foster families. She could not return because the Swedish government had revoked her residency, but they offered no explanation as to why the children would not be able to live with their grandparents or other members of the family.

Skramo, Damaal’s best friend, was of Swedish and Norwegian descent. His seven orphaned children, who were held in the al-Hol camp, were repatriated with the support of the Swedish Foreign Ministry in 2019 after their maternal grandfather, Patricio Galvez, embarked on a personal mission to rescue them.

Aaden said Galvez was able to garner significant media coverage, which humanised the plight of the Swedish children and support for his cause in a way his family could not.

Galvez was not granted custody of his grandchildren by social services, partly, they said, because his public profile would jeopardise the children’s protected identities. However, he is able to have contact with them.

UN experts and human rights groups describe open-ended detentions in camps like al-Hol and Roj as a breach of international law.

While some scrutiny falls on the authorities administering the camps, repatriating the people detained there remains the responsibility of their home governments.

A 2024 UN special procedures report criticised Sweden’s "offer" to take Aamiina's children, finding the "state practice of offering repatriation to children on the condition of permanent separation from their mother to be inconsistent with human rights law".

It also stated that Aamiina and her children were in a "position of extreme vulnerability and ill health", and that they "seem to be detained in inhumane, cruel and degrading conditions".

In December, the Swedish Foreign Ministry responded to the UN, saying Aamiina's residency permit had been revoked and no measures to repatriate her to Sweden were under way.

Swedish authorities have stifled repatriation efforts, providing rejections and using language that Louise Dane, a lawyer with the Swedish Refugee Law Centre, said can be misleading.

One example, she said, was when she helped Aamiina apply for a new residence permit, but the application was rejected on what Dane said was "very weak legal reasoning", suggesting Aamiina is a security threat.

Another was her request that the Swedish authorities confirm the children’s citizenship, a simple legal precaution during the repatriation case.

The Swedish Migration Agency did not process the application, claiming both children’s parents must sign the papers - impossible since nobody had contact with Damaal.

Then, the Swedish Foreign Ministry used that unprocessed citizenship application to give "the impression that the children might not be Swedish citizens", in response to the UN report that criticised the Swedish government, Dane said.

A 2024 ruling by Denmark's Supreme Court could serve as guidance for Sweden in Aamiina’s case, Beatrice Eriksson, the cofounder and spokesperson for Repatriate the Children Sweden, told Al Jazeera.

The ruling overturned Denmark’s decision not to repatriate a woman and her child, a Danish citizen, from Roj because the mother’s citizenship had been revoked after she had travelled to Syria in 2014.

The mother was born in Denmark with Somali citizenship and was granted Danish citizenship when she was three.

"Denmark's Supreme Court ruling is based on the European Convention on Human Rights, which Sweden also must follow," Eriksson said.

"This is the only way to protect and fulfil the rights of the children and ultimately safeguard their lives.

"After all the suffering they’ve endured, having access to their primary caregiver - unless that would pose a threat to the child - is essential for their healing and reintegration into society."

Aamiina hopes Sweden will reconsider its decision and get her and the children back home.

"No one wants to stay here. It is not a place for humans," she said firmly.

*Names have been changed to protect the identity of the individual.