On February 16, Marya Washburn received an email stating that she was being fired from the United States Forest Service, one of several agencies that oversees the federal wildland firefighting labour force.

She was among the 3,400 probationary employees the Forest Service laid off, as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to slash the federal workforce.

It was a dramatic cut, representing nearly 10 percent of the agency’s 35,000 employees. Another government body that combats fires, the Department of the Interior, lost an estimated 2,300 employees.

But experts and firefighters like Washburn warn that Trump’s cuts will come at a cost, weakening US preparedness for battling year-round wildfires.

Before the layoffs, Washburn worked as a public affairs specialist, but she had a “red card”, which means that she was certified to fight fires. That allowed her to work on fire crews that were short-staffed and support activities such as prescribed burns.

Other workers who were terminated under Trump provided important logistical services to fire crews, even if they were not on the front lines themselves.

Such federal workers are informally referred to as the “militia”, and experts say they seem to be among those most impacted by the Trump administration’s downsizing of the Forest Service and other agencies with firefighting roles.

Like many in her position, Washburn said that officials cited poor performance as the reason for her termination, but that she had only ever received positive reviews for her work.

Washburn believes that she was fired without cause — which violates federal laws protecting government employees from arbitrary dismissal. She plans to file a challenge to get her job back. But she’s not holding her breath.

“If I had fought this a year ago I think it would have been a really clear-cut case,” she said in a recent telephone call. “But we’re in a different environment now.”

Several other federal firefighters and red card holders spoke with Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity, as they feared potential retaliation.

They expressed concern that reductions to the Forest Service, the Department of the Interior and other agencies could add pressure on a firefighting workforce that already struggles with retention due to low wages, cost of living issues, and the strain of more demanding fire seasons.

“There’s a whole network of people behind the scenes supporting firefighters,” Riva Duncan, vice president of the advocacy group Grassroots Wildland Firefighters, said. “If you have less of those people, it weakens the whole apparatus.”