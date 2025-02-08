The Maronite community sheltering Lebanon’s displaced in Cyprus

‘Many arrived without even winter clothes’

“The majority of Lebanese that are living in Cyprus are settled around Larnaca, all along the gulf until Paralimni,” explains Father Akl Abou Nader, who is sitting at his desk in the rectory of Saint Joseph Church on St Lazarus Square in Larnaca, a city in the south of Cyprus.

“There are about 35,000 Lebanese in this area and between 13,000-15,000 of them are Maronites. Our community has grown in numbers because of the war.” He, himself, is of Lebanese heritage.

For many families, material support from the Maronite community has become crucial, he says: “Many arrived without even winter clothes, thinking they would stay a few weeks, and they are still here. We help them pay the rent, provide legal support, help with medical expenses. These are the basic needs that people have”.

As he is speaking, his phone buzzes. “Sure, I can translate into Arabic!” he exclaims into the handset. Then, turning to us with a smile, he adds: “Sorry, a Lebanese just arrived - needs help with papers!”

A few steps away from St Lazarus Square, a Lebanese bakery is busy with customers. From early morning, they bake bread with za'atar, a mixture of herbs - mainly oregano and thyme.

“I came here 21 years ago, I always worked in renovation,” says Rony Frem, 52, owner of the bakery, who is preparing to go up to the church to distribute bread and other baked goods after mass. “But in 2017 I started this shop.”

Rony used to live in Beirut but he is originally from Jezzin, further south. He came to Cyprus, he says, because he saw no future in Lebanon: “There is no hope, and the situation is worsening. Those who can are leaving the country.”

In August, Rony's brother arrived on the island with his own family. “It started to be too dangerous to stay there [Lebanon]. Here, we live well, but unfortunately we cannot feel safe also here, war is not so far.”