More than sewing Klan hoods

Historically, women's participation in white nationalist groups has been limited to domestic labour - sewing KKK hoods or cooking for rallies. They had no platforms to publicly discuss and promote the movement until the era of social media, Tebaldi says. And those who grew too powerful got purged - like Elizabeth Tyler, who ran the KKK's women's auxiliary arm, throwing parades and picnics throughout the 1920s. When outsiders started to describe her as a leading Klan figure, the organisation forced her out.

"Women are often objects more than real people" within the movement, Tebaldi explains. "They're the symbols of the nation that must be protected."

In the 2010s, a handful of women carved out a space online as influencers promoting white nationalism as a women- and family-friendly movement. But they only got to do so, Tebaldi says, if they "positioned themselves as reproducers of male knowledge - the female helpmates of a male business". If they got too assertive or if they argued that the movement needed to create opportunities for other women to contribute beyond household management, they faced hate and even doxxings from white nationalist men. In the late 2010s, dedicated "thot [derogatory slang for sexually active women] patrols" formed to dig up dirt on female activists. At least one former white nationalist, Katie McHugh, has explained that this aggressive policing to keep women in their supposed place played a role in driving her out of the movement.

"It was tough back then to be a woman on the far right," Allyson McKevitt, a one-time white nationalist in the US in her early 30s, told a podcaster in 2022. "People were very cruel and unwelcoming. 'You know about politics? You should be tied to the radiator in the kitchen barefoot and pregnant!' … I was so frustrated with being delegated [sic] to literal sewing circles, … pissed off that there was nothing I could do and nowhere I could go to have an avenue to contribute anything meaningful to nationalism."

That's where wellness comes in.

It largely aligns with traditional female domains, Tebaldi argues, such as healthy cooking and home remedies. So women can speak relatively freely and publicly about white wellness and through it voice their views on white nationalism without much risk of men telling them they've overstepped their gender roles.

And many wellness brands thrive on "the image … of a mom lovingly hand-making things" at home, Tebaldi adds, which makes it acceptable for white nationalist women to start their own ventures and contribute to the movement.

White wellness, Tebaldi argues, "gives [women] a role".

McKevitt, for one, seized upon this opening, starting an at-home venture making candles and taking a leadership role in Evergreen, the women's auxiliary of the all-male National Justice Party in the US. The white nationalist group has organised baby formula drives for women in the movement suffering from shortages but also raised money and spread white nationalist talking points through their family support and wellness operations.

Evergreen changed its name in mid-2023, and McKevitt no longer appeared in its materials as of 2024. She told Al Jazeera in October that she is no longer "connected with any white nationalist efforts, economic or otherwise". She added that her candle-making venture ceased operations several years ago.

Over in the UK, meanwhile, Grandma Towler's Tea, a brand launched by PA deputy leader Laura Melia (also known as Laura Towler) in 2020, has emerged as an inspiration for several white wellness ventures, Tebaldi and other experts say.

In an email exchange with Al Jazeera in July, Melia, who is in her mid-30s, explained that the company started as a "screw you then" response to Yorkshire Tea after the brand "told me on Twitter never to buy their tea again because I don't support Black Lives Matter". It would be an alternative for folks like her who want to "know their hard earned cash isn't supporting anti-White campaigns".

"But Grandma Towler's is really just a tea company that sells great tea," she adds. "There isn't anything about policies or activism on my website."

She says she mostly caters to white nationalists because her involvement in PA limits her ability to use conventional social media, ad services or even banks. And some people may buy from them because they want to support activists fighting "for the rights of the indigenous peoples of these islands". But, she says, they also "have customers from other areas of the political spectrum".

"We want to appeal to families," Melia explained in a 2021 video. "We want to go mainstream."

But Simi believes that talk about building wholesome communities and calling people in rather than projecting hate "seems more like an appearance … than a reality".

In one of his livestreams, for instance, Kohne told any Native Americans discontent with white cultural dominance in the US to "go back to your moccasins". In another, he railed at women for "whoring themselves out" rather than starting families and suggested that they're stealing jobs from white men through affirmative action.

Likewise, Melia's behaviour gets more biting beyond Grandma Towler's homepage. She's openly advocated for PA proposals to deport nonwhite and mixed race people from the UK. And while Grandma Towler's website doesn't explicitly stump for these ideas, it does make it clear that Melia will plough her profits into projects that align with her political values.

Currently, Grandma Towler's site says it is raising money to "free Sam Melia", Laura's husband, fellow PA activist and Grandma Towler's co-founder, from "persecution by the British state" through sales of Sam-branded merch.

In early 2024, British authorities sentenced Sam to two years in prison for "intending to stir up racial hatred" and "encouraging racially aggravated criminal damage" as an organiser of Hundred Handers, a white nationalist propaganda network. The group created flyers and stickers with slogans like "Diversity - designed to fail, built to replace" and "Equality or Quality - you can only have one," which a diffuse network of activists posted in public places across the globe.

But while Melia and other entrepreneurs talk about going mainstream, some ventures focus almost exclusively on serving their community rather than projecting an acceptable "normie" persona.