Reynosa, Mexico – The price of his family’s freedom would be the sale of his brother’s car. But even being held for ransom would not be the greatest hurdle to Giovanni Martino’s asylum claim.

Martino was only 17 when he fled Venezuela due to its economic collapse. Poverty was endemic. Food and medicine were in short supply. And there were few opportunities for a young man looking to get an education.

Across the border, in Medellin, Colombia, he would find a wife but no stable employment. And his family soon grew to include two children: one seven years old, the other just a baby.

So he pinned his hopes on coming to the United States. At age 23 and with no legal immigration documents, Martino undertook the perilous trek north across the Darien Gap, an isthmus that connects South and Central America.

His wife and children had the luxury of Colombian passports: They could fly to Mexico City without the need for a visa. But Martino had little choice but to walk and take ground transportation.

The family reunited in the Mexican capital, and by New Year’s Eve, they reached the border between the US and Mexico.

They wanted to apply for asylum at the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge in Reynosa, Mexico, but they could not find a way to do so. So they left for Matamoros, another border crossing an hour away.

But moments after their bus left the terminal, armed men forced it to stop. Martino and his entire family were kidnapped.

“They put us in a room where there were more than 50 kidnapped people of different nationalities, including Mexicans too,” Martino said. “There were 14 children. I counted them.”

The armed men — Martino suspects they were members of a criminal group — forced the young father to give up his phone so they could demand money from his contacts. They managed to reach Martino’s brother in Dallas.

Martino said his brother was forced to sell his car to pay off his captors. At $1,800 a head, the family was released after six days in captivity.

Finally, they were free to make an asylum appointment on the US Customs and Border Protection app, CBP One. They secured a slot for January 21.

But on January 20, yet another hurdle arose: the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

Within hours of being sworn in for a second term, Trump abruptly shut down CBP One and cancelled all its appointments, leaving thousands of asylum seekers like Martino stranded and vulnerable along the border.

Some applicants had been waiting for weeks, even months, for their time slots.

“It was a huge blow. After all we’ve been through, all the waiting, all the hope, it’s incredibly disheartening,” Martino said. “But I’m not giving up hope that the case will be reopened, that they will at least appeal on behalf of those with approved appointments.”

Now, asylum seekers say they have been left in a dangerous situation as a result of Trump’s decision: unable to return home but also unable to stay, given the dangers of the border region.