Stockholm, Sweden - It's a sunny summer morning in the historic university city of Uppsala in central Sweden.

Two teenage boys glide past a plaza filled with cafes and toward the sleek glass facade of the newly renovated railway station on electric scooters, their dark tracksuits hanging loosely on their slight frames.

At about 9am, the boys board a train for the three-hour journey north to the small coastal city of Sundsvall, tucked between the Baltic Sea and rolling forests of pine and birch.

In the belts strapped across their waists are pistols.

Hugo* and Jesper*, aged 14 and 16, are so-called child soldiers hired by the Foxtrot network, one of Sweden's most violent gangs, for a mission that police would later theorise was to kill a 21-year-old rapper linked to the rival Dalen network.

'You couldn't handle a revolver'

When the teenage boys arrived at their destination in July 2023, they were met by another teenager, 15-year-old Kaleb*, and an adult, Axel*.

Axel was what is known as an enabler: Responsible for the logistics of the assassination, from travel arrangements to accommodation.

At an Airbnb apartment he rented, tensions flared between the boys over who got what gun.

In footage later recovered from Axel's phone, one of the boys stood up from the sofa and shouted, “Bro, listen, you couldn’t handle a revolver - look at you!”

Later, a shot was fired by accident, and a bullet flew into the wall.

Panicking, the boys hid the weapons in nearby woods before returning to the flat to sleep.

How the rapper learned of their plan remains unclear, but the next day, as the three teenagers headed into the city centre, they were kidnapped by three adults and taken to an apartment.

What followed were hours of torture involving about a dozen people, including the rapper.

The boys were burned with lighters and slashed with knives.

Kaleb was forced to partially undress and mocked on camera before he escaped and was found in a cemetery by a woman and her daughter.

Hugo and Jesper were then taken to a wooded area, where the torture continued.

Their attackers filmed parts of the assault and spread the videos through encrypted apps.

Both boys were stabbed - the older in the throat, the younger in the lung - and left to die in the forest.

Somehow, they made it to a nearby residential area, crawling up the steps of a home before being found and rushed to a hospital. Both survived.

The Sundsvall case led to 11 convictions, including Jesper and Kaleb for planning to carry out a murder and weapon offences. Several of the defendants involved in the kidnapping were sentenced to prison, and a 24-year-old was given 16 years for stabbing Hugo and Jesper. The case made national headlines. But in a country experiencing near-daily gang-related attacks, it was quickly swept up in the wider tide of gang violence.

Yet it embodied the complexity of children’s involvement in Sweden’s gangs, where experts say they are both victims and perpetrators, groomed and exploited by increasingly sophisticated criminal networks.