Olive harvest season is under way across the occupied West Bank.

In every Palestinian home, there is a "teta" - a grandmother and keeper of family traditions, who shares her recipes for using olives and tells stories of when the whole family gathered to harvest them.

The small green or black fruits are primarily used to produce oil, a staple never missing from a Palestinian dinner table, as well as table olives that accompany many meals.

In this visual explainer, Al Jazeera looks at what makes the olive so special to Palestinian identity and life.

Olive trees have been cultivated across Palestine for thousands of years, serving as a source of livelihood, cultural heritage and resilience.

The olive harvest, known as "mawsim al-zaytoun", begins in October, with preparations starting in September.

Families ready their tools as the first September rains, talat al-matar, soften the soil, wash the trees and, as many Palestinian proverbs say, bring "barakeh" (blessings) for the harvest and the year ahead.

More than 100,000 families rely on the harvest for their income. It runs through to November and brings together the entire community.

In the years before Israel's war on Gaza began in October 2023, almost half of all cultivated land across the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip was planted with an estimated 10 million olive trees.

Palestinians use olives predominantly for oil, but every part of the tree finds a purpose:

Olive oil - About 90 percent of olives are used to extract oil, with different regions of Palestine producing distinct varieties.

Table olives - Eaten fresh, pickled or seasoned, table olives are a central feature of Palestinian cuisine, festivals and hospitality.

Soap - The city of Nablus is famous for its olive oil soap, which is rich in antioxidants and gentle on the skin.

Wood crafts - Handcrafted olive wood items are made from pruned branches, fallen wood, or old trees that are no longer productive.