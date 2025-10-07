Gaza in a thousand faces

We have more than 30,000 photos in our archive from Gaza, compiled over the past two years alone.

We chose more than one thousand photos, focusing on the faces of people enduring a genocidal war.

Each photo is a snapshot in time of a place more than two million people call home, of an incident or moment that marked one of those people.

Young and old, their faces bear moments of fear, pain, and rare glimpses of happiness.

Looking into their eyes, you begin to see their lives, their resilience, their loss, and their hope.

The video below is a time-lapse of 200 faces.

Scroll to the end to explore an interactive mosaic of nearly 2,000 faces.