Gaza in a thousand faces

We have more than 30,000 photos in our archive from Gaza, compiled over the past two years alone.
We chose more than one thousand photos, focusing on the faces of people enduring a genocidal war.
Each photo is a snapshot in time of a place more than two million people call home, of an incident or moment that marked one of those people.
Young and old, their faces bear moments of fear, pain, and rare glimpses of happiness.
Looking into their eyes, you begin to see their lives, their resilience, their loss, and their hope.
The video below is a time-lapse of 200 faces.
Scroll to the end to explore an interactive mosaic of nearly 2,000 faces.
Many children, their eyes wide with shock, cling to the arms of rescuers after explosions tear through their neighbourhoods.
Some images are too horrific to show, with small bodies crushed beneath rubble, homes erased in an instant, and the innocence of youth replaced by trauma.
These faces, once vibrant and full of life, grow thinner and paler, fading under the weight of hunger and loss.
One such image, taken on May 21, 2024, by Ashraf Amra, shows a child with a broken arm wrapped in plaster, lying on a hospital floor stained with blood. He stares fixedly up at the camera, the blood on the floor seeping closer to his uninjured shoulder.
He was one of the injured Palestinians brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following Israeli attacks on the Bureij refugee camp in Deir el-Balah.
Also among them are Gaza’s women - mothers, teachers, doctors, journalists, and caregivers, carrying heavy loads, both physical and emotional. Some are guided by faith, in mosques or churches.
The older generation bears the eyes of displacement, having lived through such events before.
One of the most powerful images shows Palestinian woman Inas Abu Maamar, 36, embracing the body of her 5-year-old niece Sally, who was killed in an Israeli strike, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023.
Photographer Mohammad Salem was at the hospital morgue that day.
"It was a powerful and sad moment, and I felt the picture sums up the broader sense of what was happening in the Gaza Strip," he said.
"People were confused, running ... anxious to know the fate of their loved ones, and this woman caught my eye as she was holding the body of the little girl and refused to let go."
The image went on to win the 2024 World Press Photo of the Year award, recognised for capturing the profound grief and chaos experienced by those living through the attacks in Gaza.
Many of the men pictured are carrying shrouded bodies, the weight of loss heavy.
Rescue workers and young men, often civilians turned first responders, move through the rubble with grim determination.
Each shrouded body tells a story of tragedy and sudden loss, and each man’s face reflects exhaustion, grief, and the urgent need to help in the midst of chaos.
One image taken by Omar Al-Qattaa shows a man carrying the shrouded body of a child killed in overnight Israeli bombardment at the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on October 2, 2024.
Explore an interactive mosaic of nearly 2,000 photos spanning two years in Gaza. Hover over or click on each icon to view the full image.