Kunar province, Afghanistan – It was a Sunday evening in late August when Hayat Khan returned to his home in the tiny village of Aurak Dandila. The 55-year-old farmer had been celebrating a wedding at a neighbour’s house – one of just nine stone homes built into the mountainside.

Partially concealed behind corn stalks and tall grass deep in the mountains of Afghanistan's Kunar province, Aurak Dandila overlooks a patchwork of small farms, where the villagers grow corn and beans, walnuts and apricots. A stream cuts through the fields, and children would jump from the giant boulders that line it into the frigid, crystal-clear water.

Everyone in the village belonged to one extended family and thought of their quiet, peaceful spot overlooking the valley as a “little piece of heaven”.

The only way out was via a treacherous, unpaved road that snaked around a mountain – but most villagers survived off the land and had no need to leave. Those who did went in search of work in Afghanistan’s cities or neighbouring Pakistan and sent money home to those who stayed behind.

That morning, one of Hayat’s sons, 27-year-old Abdul Haq, had contemplated leaving.

Hayat knew what it was like to be away from the village. Six years earlier, when fighting broke out between the Taliban and ISIL (ISIS) fighters, Hayat had fled with his wife and children. In Lahore, the softly spoken father found work selling street food. But when he heard that the Pakistani authorities were cracking down on undocumented migrants and refugees, he decided to return. That was three years ago, and now he was back, happy with his life in the village, surrounded by his six sons and four daughters.

“Abdul Haq wanted to leave the village to get a paid job and make some money,” Hayat recalled. “But I told him to just keep being a farmer and God will give him food and all he needed.”

That night, when Hayat returned to the seven-room home he shared with Abdul Haq and 15 other members of his family, he went straight to his room to sleep.