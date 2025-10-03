A future in the forest

But the future of WimPena Chaana remains uncertain, and it is unclear whether Njibe and his neighbours will be able to stay.

Last year, Njibe was resting on his hammock when the sound of a chainsaw echoed through the jungle. He and his son, Heider, rushed towards the noise and found workers from the neighbouring ranch felling trees and hauling the lumber away.

Njibe confronted them, warning them that continued logging would destroy the forest. “We had to scold them,” Njibe said. The workers dropped the timber and left.

But the confrontation led to new tensions. In February, the rancher who claims the land WimPena Chaana sits on ordered Njibe's household and another family to dismantle their homes, saying it blocked a trail.

The two families complied and rebuilt their homes elsewhere on their plot, but Heider suspects the demand was retaliation for protecting the forest.

“He's going to have a conflict with us about the logging because we don't like him to extract more wood,” Heider explained.

Without government presence in the area, Njibe’s community understands that, at any moment, the rancher or a nearby armed group could force them out.

In Colombia, there is a legal process to help communities displaced by the ongoing armed conflict return home.

But the government has not been able to support the Nukak’s return to the reservation with state programmes or improved security, leaving them vulnerable to displacement once again.

According to Marcela Tobon, director of Akubadaura, an Indigenous lawyers’ collective, federal agencies and contractors have said it is too dangerous to work in the area, given the presence of armed rebel groups.

“The institutions have said that, if their security is not granted by the Ministry of Defence, they cannot enter the territory. That has been their argument for not supporting their return when communities have already been doing so without any guarantees,” said Tobon.

While Colombia’s highest court has ordered the government to protect the Nukak’s ancestral lands and plan their return, its rulings have not been fulfilled.

The Victims’ Unit, a government agency responsible for overseeing the return of displaced communities, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Meanwhile, ongoing tensions have left the community of WimPena Chaana uneasy.

Seated beside a plentiful garden of yucca and plantain outside his home, Njibe lamented how settlers continue to tear down the trees that his community needs to survive.

But he remains determined to stay. For now, he believes this land offers his community the best chance at a better life.

“I want my children to have their own territory so that they won’t have to run somewhere else like I did,” said Njibe.