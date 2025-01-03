Syria's 'Princesses of Freedom'

Khijou al-Khateeb was a 39-year-old mother of three and a nurse in 2011, when peaceful protests sprang up across Syria, demanding reform after years of brutal al-Assad repression.

She still doesn’t quite know what compelled her, in those early days, to go down into the streets and take part. “I always ask myself why I did it,” she says.

Khijou knew she could get in trouble with the regime, which began cracking down on the protests almost as soon as they began. Yet she decided to start covering the movement as a citizen journalist, through social media.

But she needed a pseudonym to protect herself and chose Amirat al-Hurriyeh: “Princess of Freedom”.

Knowing the risks, she went to demonstration after demonstration, taking pictures and sending them to news outlets. She also documented her coverage on Facebook.

The authorities soon caught on.

In May 2012, police arrested her and took her to the Military Intelligence Division, also known as Branch 215, a notorious prison in Damascus reportedly responsible for torture and thousands of extrajudicial killings.

Khijou remembers being the only woman there at the time; some guards secretly brought her food at night to help her cope, but she couldn’t eat.





She stayed there for 10 days, and though nobody tortured her physically, “the fear of what might happen tomorrow was difficult on its own”, she remembers.

Once free, she went straight back to citizen journalism and used her training as a nurse to help treat those injured in the war.

But the authorities learned to use this against her.

“Someone called me one day to come help an injured man in the street,” she remembers. There was no injured man: instead, there were police, who took her back to prison.

This time, she shared her cell with another woman, whose body was a frightening omen of the torture going on in the prison. "Her body was blue. Blue, blue, blue, all over," Khijou recalls.

Still, they rarely opened up with one another. “We were scared of each other, we didn’t trust each other,” Khijou says.

The woman could be a plant, she feared - or, as could happen anyplace else in Syria at the time - she could inform on her to the authorities. “She was afraid of me and I was afraid of her,” Khijou recalls.

A few days later, in solitary confinement, Khijou learned of a woman in the next cell who was being held with her two young children, including a four-year-old boy.





“I wanted to see if I could get information from her - her name, how she was doing,” Khijou remembers. When her weekly ration of oranges came, she had an idea.

“I used my hijab pin and poked messages to her on the oranges, which I rolled under the cell wall to her.”

Khijou scratched a mark on the wall of her cell every day, and after 40 ticks, she was released.

In 2013, the Syrian regime began a punishing three-year siege of her hometown, Moadhamiyet al-Sham, limiting the entry of food supplies for thousands of remaining residents.

That August, the regime fired toxic sarin gas on Moadhamiyet al-Sham as part of a series of chemical attacks across rebel-held areas of the Damascus suburbs, killing hundreds of civilians.

Her 21-year-old son, Samir, suffered. “He was already sick [with asthma and chronic nerve issues] when the siege began, so he became very thin,” she says.

She made sure to take pictures of her son’s emaciated body at the time, in case someday they became useful for finding justice. “He was so, so skinny,” she remembers. They would be the last photos she took of Samir.

“I still have them on my laptop,” she says as she heads to a back room of her apartment to fish out the machine.