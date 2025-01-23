The army’s killing of South Sudanese migrant workers in the Kanabi encampments has also prompted riots and attacks on Sudanese nationals in South Sudan, leading to a diplomatic crisis.

At least 16 Sudanese nationals have died in South Sudan so far in reprisal attacks. Despite the atrocities and other human rights abuses committed by the army, many civilians rely on it to beat back the RSF, which has committed even more abuses, according to rights groups and UN experts.

Earlier this month, the US determined the RSF had committed genocide against the non-Arab Masalit tribe in West Darfur.





Now, the RSF appears to be mobilising a counter-offensive from northern Gezira state, where they have killed dozens of civilians in recent days, according to local monitors and activists.

In al-Hasahisa, a village about 55 kilometres (34 miles) from Wad Madani on the road north to Khartoum, the RSF has mobilised dozens of fighters to prepare for a battle against the army, according to Ahmed Yasser, an activist with the al-Hasahisa resistance committee, a local neighbourhood group advocating for the rights and protections of civilians.

Based on information he received from a network of activists in the area, Yasser said the RSF has killed at least 40 people in the village and confiscated Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet services, which allows civilians to access the internet when network service is not available, to prevent civilians from speaking out about the ongoing abuses.

He added that some activists still have secret access to Starlink and are relaying information to their peers abroad, including to him.

“I have not been able to reach my family, and I do not know if they are alive or dead,” Yasser told Al Jazeera, from Cairo, Egypt, where he now lives.

“The [RSF] have kidnapped entire families and are now demanding ransoms,” he added.

Yasser acknowledged that the army is continuing to go after perceived RSF sympathisers in Wad Madani and not moving north to fight the RSF and protect besieged civilians.

“Some people are wondering why the army is not moving a finger [to head up north],” he told Al Jazeera.

“The army does not care about protecting civilians,” he added. “There are many events before today which indicate that.”