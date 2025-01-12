‘Voy! I’m coming!’: The blind footballers of South Sudan

Juba, South Sudan - Sprinting to the far end of the pitch, 22-year-old Yona Sabri Ellon shouts to a teammate to pass the ball. The ball is intercepted by an opponent, and a scramble ensues. At the sound of the whistle, the players pause - it’s a foul. It is Ellon’s turn to throw in, resuming the game.

But this is no ordinary game of football: the players all bear heavy visual impairments to the point of blindness. They are members of the Premier Blind Football League in Juba, South Sudan.

It’s a bright day, and the manicured astroturf at Dr Biar Sports Complex, where blind football practice is held, seems to reflect more heat than anywhere else. After warming up - some jumping jacks, push-ups, and leg lifts - most of the players’ jerseys are already soaked with sweat.

Twenty-seven-year-old Simon Madol is the coach and technical director of the Blind Football League. This is just one part of his role as a disability inclusion facilitator for Light for the World, a global nonprofit advocating for disability rights.

Accompanied by two colleagues from Light for the World, they help the 15 players through their exercises. There’s a lot of touch to replace the lack of vision and a heightened sense of comradeship among the players as a result. Not only do they belong to the same team, they understand the challenges that come with being blind.

“I know we haven’t played in a while, but you’re all looking very good today,” Madol tells his team after a few drills - problems with funding had halted regular blind football practices for a few months in 2024. “It’s like no time has passed!”