Ruwa Romman’s grandfather was born in the Palestinian village of Suba, just outside of Jerusalem. It no longer exists.

Her grandmother hails from a nearby village, al-Walaja, home to a 5,000-year-old olive tree — the second oldest in the world. It too has suffered destruction and land loss.

“They were violently exiled from their homes,” Romman said, describing her grandparents’ experience during the founding of Israel in 1948, an event known to Palestinians as the Nakba, or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands were forced to leave their homes. “It’s a story of displacement and this sort of continued search for belonging.”

Romman, a 31-year-old Palestinian American, planned to share her family’s story on stage at the Democratic National Convention in mid-August. She never got the chance to do so.

But her experience there catapulted her into the national spotlight.

Through her advocacy outside the convention, Romman has become a face for the uncomfortable balance many Arab-American voters are trying to strike this election season: between support for the Democratic Party and criticism of its largely pro-Israel platform.

Romman, an elected official from the swing state of Georgia, was nominated to represent the Uncommitted National Movement, a protest effort that hopes to pressure Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris into pulling her support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

Romman was one of three speakers that the movement suggested should represent the Palestinian experience on the convention stage.

Had she been given the opportunity to address the convention, she told Al Jazeera, her speech would have been an endorsement for Harris.

She would have also shared “her grandfather’s story”: the tale of a lovingly mischievous bodega owner who’d slip her $20 bills with a wink and a smile.

It would have been an opportunity to offer a human face to the suffering of Palestinians, more than 41,250 of whom have been killed in the present-day war.

Now Romman says she has no plans to make an endorsement.

Instead, the history-making politician is focusing on her re-election campaign and using her popular TikTok account to encourage civic engagement.

She wants more people to vote, especially in down-ballot races. And she wants voters to never, ever stop fighting for what they believe in.

“Even if you live in a district that is represented by a Republican, you should still be engaging with them,” she said in a recent social media video. “You should be talking to every single one of your representatives, whether they listen to you or not. You should never stop.”