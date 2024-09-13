Medellin, Colombia – It was pitch black when Ariel Villan awoke one night last December, startled by noises at the door of the home he shares with his husband on the coast of Santa Marta, Colombia.

He held his breath and froze, thinking someone had broken in to rob them. But the sound was not real. It was yet another hallucination.

Villan, 45, was taking efavirenz, an HIV treatment linked to side effects like abnormal dreams, suicidal ideation and insomnia. His anxiety and paranoia had become so severe that he regularly had panic attacks and lucid dreams.

In an interview, he told Al Jazeera the symptoms plunged him into a deep depression.

“I told my doctor, ‘Look, I’m not going to continue with a treatment that’s making me feel bad,’” he said. “I’m depressed. I have suicidal thoughts.”

All of that changed after January when he switched to taking the antiretroviral drug dolutegravir to treat his HIV infection.

“I started to recuperate everything I had lost, which was my will,” Villan said. “The will to brush my teeth, to go out and buy a pastry ... Now I go jogging to the beach every day at 6am.”

The World Health Organization considers dolutegravir a preferred first-line treatment for HIV, given its limited side effects and rapid efficacy. Patients reach a low enough level of virus in their system that they won’t transmit HIV during sex.

But there’s a problem: The active ingredient in the medication is currently under patent.

In April, however, the Colombian government took a historic step. It issued its first-ever compulsory licence, a legal mechanism that allows it to co-opt the drugmaker’s patent in the name of public interest.

That decision is expected to clear the way for Colombia’s health programmes to buy generic doses of the drug at a much lower cost.

But bypassing the patent has enmeshed Colombia in an ongoing lawsuit with the pharmaceutical company ViiV Healthcare, which has openly protested the compulsory licence.

The company argues that Colombia’s new policy “weakens the intellectual property system” that finances the “costly research and development necessary to drive advances in HIV treatment and care".