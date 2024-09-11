Nuseirat, Gaza, Palestine - Nour Mwani, a 27-year-old midwife, was still in the al-Awda Health Center delivery room with a woman who arrived early in the morning in labour.

The shift manager said she would need about half an hour to attend to the birth, clean up, and sterilise the room and equipment.

In the reception area, the grandmother, grandfather and uncles of a newborn were passing the baby around in a festive atmosphere.

Grandma beamed as she inspected the baby, swaddled in a pink scarf.

The happiness on their faces brought warmth and joy to hearts around them. This kind of happiness had been absent for a long time.

Asked about the baby girl’s name, they laughed gently and said: "She doesn’t have a name yet.”

A few minutes later, her mother was wheeled out on a gurney by two nurses who were taking her to the recovery area.

The department head said Nour was ready to meet, and she was, nearly.

Standing in the quiet delivery room, she looked up with a calm smile as she placed a tray of tools in the sterilizer, sanitised her hands, then sat on a bed to talk about being a midwife during a war.

Interrupting herself, Nour went out to reception to ask about labouring women and their progress.

The nurse at the desk said: “They’ll all need time. Until the second shift or tomorrow morning.”

"OK, we’ve got time to talk then," Nour said as she came back to sit on the bed.