Wittenberg, Wisconsin – For four generations, Kristin Lyerly’s family has lived in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin. But in 2022, she lost the ability to fully practise her profession there.

Lyerly, a doctor in obstetrics and gynaecology (OBGYN), specialises in reproductive health. Part of her work involved providing abortion services in the city of Sheboygan, nestled along the shores of Lake Michigan.

But in June 2022, the conservative-led Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion access, paving the way for a patchwork of restrictions to crop up across the United States.

It upended Lyerly’s life and practice. Almost immediately, an 1849 law that effectively banned all abortions, including in cases of rape or incest, snapped back to life in Wisconsin. Lyerly was forced to commute more than seven hours to the neighbouring state of Minnesota to continue offering her services.

That experience helped launch Lyerly into national politics — and now, she is hoping to make history as she campaigns to be one of the first reproductive health specialists to serve in Congress in defence of abortion access.

“There are zero pro-abortion rights OBGYNs in Congress. Zero. This year, we can change that,” Lyerly said in a June campaign video.

She is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for an open seat in the House of Representatives on August 13.

But experts say campaigns like Lyerly’s will test whether abortion access remains a powerful motivator for Democratic voters, two years after the Supreme Court’s decision.